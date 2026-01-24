NHL On Tap: Kane continues pursuit of U.S.-born scoring mark vs. Toews, Jets

Horvat back for Islanders against Sabres; Draisaitl on cusp of 600th assist for Oilers

Patrick Kane Winnipeg

© Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including four nationally televised in Canada as part of Hockey Night in Canada, one of which will also be on NHL Network in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Kane's run at record

Patrick Kane has a chance to set the NHL record for United States-born players whith his old pal and former teammate Jonathan Toews trying to stop him. Kane's chase of Mike Modano's mark continues when the Detroit Red Wings visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET). The 37-year-old forward needs two points to tie and three to break the record. Modano had 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games; Kane has 1,372 points (500 goals, 872 assists) in 1,339 games. Toews and Kane were Chicago Blackhawks teammates from 2007-23 and won the Stanley Cup together three times, in 2010, 2013 and 2015. It has been a slow climb of late for Kane, who has three assists in his past seven games; despite that, Detroit (31-16-5) is 7-1-1 in its past nine games. Toews had an assist the last time the Jets (20-23-7) faced Kane and the Red Wings, a 2-1 Detroit win Dec. 31.

OTT@DET: Red Wings celebrate Kane’s 500 goals

Originals clash in Boston

It was after a 6-2 loss at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 23 when David Pastrnak said of the Boston Bruins, "It seems like a little mental fatigue these last couple of games with a lot of mental mistakes. Hopefully everyone can spend a few days with their families and come back recharged, because it’s not going to get any easier." The Bruins (29-20-2) are 9-3-1 since their forward made those remarks, and will get to see how far they really have come with the Canadiens back at TD Garden for an "Original Six" clash on Hockey Night in Canada (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC). Pastrnak is tied for third in the NHL with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 13 games since the pre-Christmas loss to Montreal, 6-3-1 in its past 10 games.

Bo knows comebacks

Bo Horvat will make his return to the New York Islanders when they visit the Buffalo Sabres at UBS Arena (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN). Having the center back in the lineup is huge for the Islanders (27-18-5) as well as Team Canada, which selected him as one of 14 forwards on the roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Horvat, who has missed nine games with a lower-body injury, leads the Islanders with 21 goals and is third in points with 33 points in 36 games. The Sabres (28-17-5) have been the hottest team in the NHL for six weeks, going 17-3-1 in 21 games since Dec. 9, including wins in their past two road games, 5-3 at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and 4-2 at Montreal on Thursday.

Draisaitl's next big number

A little more than five weeks after becoming the fifth player in Edmonton Oilers history to reach 1,000 points, Leon Draisaitl can become the fourth to get to 600 assists. The center is one point from that mark heading into a meeting against the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, MNMT). Draisaitl has 1,023 points (424 goals, 599 assists) in 839 NHL games, and is about to join Wayne Gretzky (1,086), Connor McDavid (776) and Mark Messier (642) in the Oilers' 600-assist club. Edmonton (25-19-8) is in the midst of a season-long eight-game homestand, but is coming off a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The Capitals (25-21-6) won 3-1 at the Calgary Flames on Friday to end a four-game losing streak.

EDM@VAN: Hyman scores PPG against Canucks

Brady's bunch

Brady Tkachuk looks to extend his point streak to six games when the Ottawa Senators host the Carolina Hurricanes at Canadian Tire Centre (7 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, FDSNSO). The forward, who will play for the United States at the Olympics, has eight points (four goals, four assists) in his five-game streak, including goals in four of the five. But staying hot won’t be easy against the Hurricanes (31-15-5), who are 7-1-2 in their past 10 games and have one of the NHL’s best shutdown defenseman in Jaccob Slavin, who will be teammates with Tkachuk at the Olympics next month. Ottawa (23-20-7), 3-1-2 in its past six games, will induct former coach Jacques Martin into their Ring of Honor prior to the game; the Senators are 3-0-0 when they bestow such an honor.

The schedule

Buffalo Sabres at New York Islanders (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN)

Utah Mammoth at Nashville Predators (1:30 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Utah 16, SN1, SN)

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC)

Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, FDSNSO)

Tampa Bay Lightning at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, FDSNOH)

Detroit Red Wings at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET)

Los Angeles Kings at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, FDSNW, KCAL)

Florida Panthers at Minnesota Wild (9 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, SCRIPPS)

Washington Capitals at Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, MNMT)

