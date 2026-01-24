NHL On Tap: Kane continues pursuit of U.S.-born scoring mark vs. Toews, Jets

Originals clash in Boston

It was after a 6-2 loss at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 23 when David Pastrnak said of the Boston Bruins, "It seems like a little mental fatigue these last couple of games with a lot of mental mistakes. Hopefully everyone can spend a few days with their families and come back recharged, because it’s not going to get any easier." The Bruins (29-20-2) are 9-3-1 since their forward made those remarks, and will get to see how far they really have come with the Canadiens back at TD Garden for an "Original Six" clash on Hockey Night in Canada (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC). Pastrnak is tied for third in the NHL with 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) in 13 games since the pre-Christmas loss to Montreal, 6-3-1 in its past 10 games.

Bo knows comebacks

Bo Horvat will make his return to the New York Islanders when they visit the Buffalo Sabres at UBS Arena (1 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG-B, SN). Having the center back in the lineup is huge for the Islanders (27-18-5) as well as Team Canada, which selected him as one of 14 forwards on the roster for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. Horvat, who has missed nine games with a lower-body injury, leads the Islanders with 21 goals and is third in points with 33 points in 36 games. The Sabres (28-17-5) have been the hottest team in the NHL for six weeks, going 17-3-1 in 21 games since Dec. 9, including wins in their past two road games, 5-3 at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and 4-2 at Montreal on Thursday.

Draisaitl's next big number

A little more than five weeks after becoming the fifth player in Edmonton Oilers history to reach 1,000 points, Leon Draisaitl can become the fourth to get to 600 assists. The center is one point from that mark heading into a meeting against the Washington Capitals at Rogers Place (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, MNMT). Draisaitl has 1,023 points (424 goals, 599 assists) in 839 NHL games, and is about to join Wayne Gretzky (1,086), Connor McDavid (776) and Mark Messier (642) in the Oilers' 600-assist club. Edmonton (25-19-8) is in the midst of a season-long eight-game homestand, but is coming off a 2-1 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday and a 6-2 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The Capitals (25-21-6) won 3-1 at the Calgary Flames on Friday to end a four-game losing streak.