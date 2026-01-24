NHL On Tap: Kane continues pursuit of U.S.-born scoring mark vs. Toews, Jets

There are nine games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including four nationally televised in Canada as part of Hockey Night in Canada, one of which will also be on NHL Network in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
Kane's run at record
Patrick Kane has a chance to set the NHL record for United States-born players whith his old pal and former teammate Jonathan Toews trying to stop him. Kane's chase of Mike Modano's mark continues when the Detroit Red Wings visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre (7 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNDET). The 37-year-old forward needs two points to tie and three to break the record. Modano had 1,374 points (561 goals, 813 assists) in 1,499 games; Kane has 1,372 points (500 goals, 872 assists) in 1,339 games. Toews and Kane were Chicago Blackhawks teammates from 2007-23 and won the Stanley Cup together three times, in 2010, 2013 and 2015. It has been a slow climb of late for Kane, who has three assists in his past seven games; despite that, Detroit (31-16-5) is 7-1-1 in its past nine games. Toews had an assist the last time the Jets (20-23-7) faced Kane and the Red Wings, a 2-1 Detroit win Dec. 31.