NHL Status Report: Nazar back for Blackhawks against Hurricanes

Perron out 5-7 weeks for Senators; Draisaitl expected to return for Oilers on Saturday

Nazar_CHI_skating

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks

Frank Nazar is expected to return for the Blackhawks against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1) after missing the past 14 games with a facial injury. Nazar has been out since taking a puck to the face in the first period of a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 20. He has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 33 games. "The timeline was pretty scattered, how fast it was going to heal," he said. "It's good that it happened when I was younger, so it heals faster than if I was older. I think any time you can get away and come back to the game, it's always a good reset."… Forward Andre Burakovsky, who missed a 2-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday due to illness, will also return Thursday. … Forward Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) will miss his fourth straight game Thursday. "It's still a day-to-day thing," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's not going to travel so he's not playing [Thursday] but after that I would take it as day by day." Teravainen has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 games.

Ottawa Senators

David Perron will miss 5-7 weeks because of a sports hernia that will require surgery. The forward has 25 points (10 goals, 15 assists) in 49 games this season. He will be replaced in the lineup by Stephen Halliday when the Senators visit the Nashville Predators on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN5, RDS2).

Columbus Blue Jackets

Mason Marchment was activated off injured reserve and could return to the lineup for the Dallas Stars on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MORE27, FDSNOH, Victory+). The forward has missed the past eight games with an upper-body injury. He has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 36 games with the Blue Jackets and Seattle Kraken this season. ... Forward Denton Mateychuk was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 11. He has missed four games with an upper-body injury and has 21 points (eight goals, 13 points) in 44 games this season.

Florida Panthers

Brad Marchand will miss his seventh straight game when the Panthers visit the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, SCRIPPS) because of an undisclosed injury. The forward is second on the Panthers with 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games this season. "He's certainly close," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Wednesday. "Day to day. Whether it happens on this road trip, we don't know yet." Florida plays at the Minnesota Wild on Saturday and the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday.

Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl is expected to rejoin the Oilers on Saturday, coach Kris Knoblauch said Thursday before their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins (9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SN-PIT). The forward took a leave of absence on Jan. 17 to attend to a family illness in Germany. Draisaitl will miss his fourth consecutive game Thursday; he has 67 points (25 goals, 42 assists) in 48 games this season.

Vegas Golden Knights

Rasmus Andersson could make his Golden Knights debut this weekend, coach Bruce Casidy said. The defenseman, who was acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Jan. 18, did not participate in the morning skate prior to Vegas' game at the Boston Bruins on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE) and is not yet with the team. "He's got some immigration going on right now, so he will not be playing tonight," Cassidy said. "Whether he can play in Canada (at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday), I don't know yet because he's been there in Calgary, so that might be easier. But that's all I know. I think there's some, obviously some logistics there he has to get through." Andersson has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 48 games this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins

Kris Letang (upper body) is questionable for the Penguins against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday (TVAS, SNW, SN-PIT). The defenseman, who did not play against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, is day to day. Letang played 21:58 and was plus-3 in a 6-3 win at the Seattle Kraken on Monday. He has 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 48 games this season. ... Defenseman Erik Karlsson (lower body) practiced in a regular jersey Tuesday but did not return on Wednesday; he was placed on injured reserve Jan. 13, when it was announced he would be out at least two weeks. Karlsson has 33 points (four goals, 29 assists) in 44 games.

