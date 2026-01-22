NHL Status Report: Nazar back for Blackhawks against Hurricanes

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Chicago Blackhawks

Frank Nazar is expected to return for the Blackhawks against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SN1) after missing the past 14 games with a facial injury. Nazar has been out since taking a puck to the face in the first period of a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Dec. 20. He has 21 points (six goals, 15 assists) in 33 games. "The timeline was pretty scattered, how fast it was going to heal," he said. "It's good that it happened when I was younger, so it heals faster than if I was older. I think any time you can get away and come back to the game, it's always a good reset."… Forward Andre Burakovsky, who missed a 2-0 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday due to illness, will also return Thursday. … Forward Teuvo Teravainen (upper body) will miss his fourth straight game Thursday. "It's still a day-to-day thing," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. "He's not going to travel so he's not playing [Thursday] but after that I would take it as day by day." Teravainen has 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 45 games.