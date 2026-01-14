Marner's reception in upcoming Toronto return with Golden Knights will be interesting

New '@TheRink' podcast compares potential reaction to Federov's 1st game back in Detroit

Marner_controls_puck

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

When the Detroit Red Wings retired Sergei Fedorov's No. 91 on Monday it felt like a homecoming that was years in the making and long overdue, NHL.com columnist Nicholas J. Cotsonika said on a new episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

Although the successes of each player in his "home" market are different, Cotsonika discussed how interesting it will be to see the type of homecoming reception Mitch Marner will receive when he returns to Scotiabank Arena to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 23.

Now with the Vegas Golden Knights, Marner will face the Maple Leafs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday (9:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, TSN4) for the first time since joining the Golden Knights via a sign-and-trade July 1, 2025. He grew up rooting for Maple Leafs as a young hockey player from the Greater Toronto Area and it's where he played the first nine seasons of his NHL career.

Cotsonika and podcast co-hosts Shawn P. Roarke and Dan Rosen discussed how the true test of Toronto fans and their feelings toward Marner will come next week. Like Fedorov leaving Detroit, Marner left Toronto on his own volition. Cotsonika, who covered Fedorov during his time with the Red Wings, recalled the now-Hockey Hall of Fame forward getting booed every time he touched the puck when he came back to Detroit with the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim after the 2002-03 season.

But time has passed and Fedorov's No. 91 now hangs with the rest of the Red Wings' greats in Little Caesars Arena.

In addition to the Marner and Fedorov comparison, Cotsonika talked about Fedorov's impact on Detroit and, more specifically, the city of Detroit's impact on Fedorov. The conversation also included his thoughts on Rick Bowness becoming the new coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets and if there will be more coaching changes coming, and Red Wings forward Patrick Kane being three points from tying Mike Modano's record for most by a United States-born player.

Other topics covered in the episode include the Tampa Bay Lightning's 11-game winning streak and the impact of defenseman Darren Raddysh on the team, Connor McDavid's 20-game point streak, why both Rosen and Roarke are looking for more from the Edmonton Oilers, and an early look at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

The "NHL @TheRink" podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.

