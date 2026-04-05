NHL Status Report: Hyman could miss 2 weeks for Oilers with injury

Skinner has upper-body injury for Penguins; Staal, Martinook out for Hurricanes

Zach Hyman update
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers 

Zach Hyman (undisclosed) and could miss up to two weeks, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said before a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Hyman, a forward, had been playing through a lingering injury, including 16:40 of a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. “If this was a playoff game, he’d be playing,” Knoblauch said after the morning skate. “We feel it’s best to give him some rest and let him be healthy and not aggravate anything. A lot of our players are going through something, but it’s something that wasn’t getting better and we wanted to give him some rest and can heal and then he can be 100 percent for the playoffs. Whether that’s five days or 14 days, something in that window, then we should be good.” Hyman has 51 points (31 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games. … Knoblauch also said forward Leon Draisaitl (lower body) is expected to start skating next week while Edmonton is on a three-game road trip that begins at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. Draisaitl was injured during a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on March 15 and was expected to be out for the remainder of the regular season. He has 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 65 games.

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Pittsburgh Penguins

Stuart Skinner has an upper-body injury and was unavailable for the Penguins against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. A recovery timeline for the 27-year-old goalie was not provided. Skinner is 11-8-5 with a 2.99 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in 24 games since being acquired in a trade from the Oilers on Dec. 12. Pittsburgh recalled goalie Taylor Gauthier from Wheeling of the ECHL to back up Arturs Silovs, who will start a second straight day after he made 19 saves in a 9-4 win against Florida on Saturday. Gauthier, who has never played in the NHL, signed a one-year contract March 6.

Carolina Hurricanes

Forwards Jordan Staal and Jordan Martinook did not play against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday for undisclosed reasons.  Staal played 15:33 and Martinook 15:08 in the Hurricanes' 4-3 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Utah Mammoth

MacKenzie Weegar and Jack McBain missed the Mammoth’s 7-4 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Weegar, who had been playing on Utah’s top defense pair with Mikhail Sergachev, was a late scratch with an upper-body injury and is day to day; he has four points (one goal, three assists) and is averaging 20:53 of ice time since being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on March 7. McBain left a 6-2 win at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday after blocking a shot and is week to week with a lower-body injury. McBain, who was centering the third line, has 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) in 75 games this season. Utah hosts Edmonton on Tuesday.

Detroit Red Wings

Justin Faulk and Mason Appleton remained unavailable for the Red Wings in their 5-4 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Faulk missed a 4-1 loss at the New York Rangers on Saturday because of a lower-body injury the defenseman sustained during a 4-2 win at the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, leaving the game in the second period. He was replaced Saturday by defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka, who was recalled from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis. Faulk has three points (one goal, two assists) in 12 games since being acquired from the St. Louis Blues in a trade on March 6. Appleton, a forward, played 17:13 on Thursday but missed the game Saturday. He has 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in 65 games this season.

Anaheim Ducks

Cutter Gauthier (upper body) missed his third straight game for the Ducks on Saturday, a 5-3 loss to the Flames. The forward, who leads Anaheim with 38 goals and 65 points in 73 games, was injured in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 30. The Ducks were also without defensemen Radko Gudas and Pavel Mintyukov on Saturday because of lower-body injuries. Anaheim hosts Nashville on Tuesday.

Minnesota Wild

Zach Bogosian is day to day with a lower-body injury and did not play in the Wild's 5-4 win against the Red Wings on Sunday. The defenseman went awkwardly into the boards following a collision with Nick Cousins in the third period of a 4-1 victory at the Ottawa Senators on Saturday and did not return. Bogosian has six points (two goals, four assists) in 41 games while averaging 14:33 of ice time.

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