NHL Status Report: Hyman could miss 2 weeks for Oilers with injury

Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.

Edmonton Oilers

Zach Hyman (undisclosed) and could miss up to two weeks, Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said before a 5-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. Hyman, a forward, had been playing through a lingering injury, including 16:40 of a 3-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. “If this was a playoff game, he’d be playing,” Knoblauch said after the morning skate. “We feel it’s best to give him some rest and let him be healthy and not aggravate anything. A lot of our players are going through something, but it’s something that wasn’t getting better and we wanted to give him some rest and can heal and then he can be 100 percent for the playoffs. Whether that’s five days or 14 days, something in that window, then we should be good.” Hyman has 51 points (31 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games. … Knoblauch also said forward Leon Draisaitl (lower body) is expected to start skating next week while Edmonton is on a three-game road trip that begins at the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday. Draisaitl was injured during a 3-1 win against the Nashville Predators on March 15 and was expected to be out for the remainder of the regular season. He has 97 points (35 goals, 62 assists) in 65 games.