Suzuki's quest for 100 points with Canadiens watched from afar by Naslund

Captain would be first Montreal player to achieve feat since talented Swedish forward in 1985-86

Nick Suzuki MTL celebrating goal

© Matt Garies/NHLI via Getty Images

By Jean-François Chaumont
Senior Writer LNH.com

MONTREAL -- Mats Naslund no longer remembers all the finer details regarding his 110-point season in 1985-86, the last time a Montreal Canadiens player had at least 100 points in a single season.

What could be quite memorable is if that mark is passed by Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, who needs five points in Montreal's remaining six regular-season games to join Naslund in that exclusive club.

"Yes, I know I'm still the last 100-point player for the Habs," Naslund told NHL.com/fr Tuesday from his home in Malmo, Sweden. "I don't need to have a good memory, since the fans remind me of that fact every time I come back to Montreal."

It has been roughly two years since Naslund's last visit to Montreal. The next time he sets foot in the city, the "Little Viking" might be hearing a different story from the Canadiens faithful.

With 95 points (27 goals, 68 assists) in 76 games, Suzuki is on pace for a 103-point season. He would become the first captain in the franchise's illustrious history to achieve the feat.

There could be another significant milestone falling in Montreal as well; forward Cole Caufield, with 49 goals, can become the first Canadiens player to reach 50 since Stephane Richer scored 51 in 1989-90.

MTL@CAR: Suzuki rips Caufield's pass into the twine

So, will Naslund be happy to see Suzuki do his part to bring the 40-year-old drought to an end?

"Hmm ... Yes and no," the 66-year-old said. "I have a competitive side, where I tell myself that I'd like to keep this distinction for a few more years. But it's been a long time. It doesn't bother me. Suzuki's a good player and the Canadiens have a good team. The Habs deserve to have another 100-point player.

"I don't watch too many Canadiens games on TV, but I watched the Olympics. Suzuki is a smart forward, a complete player. In Montreal, he's not just an offensive motor, he's also the center who plays against the other teams' top lines. He wears the 'C' with pride, he wants to win. He's the type of player that his teammates want to follow."

Naslund reached the 100-point plateau on March 13, 1986, with a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss at the Boston Bruins. It was Montreal's 70th game in an 80-game season.

Petr Svoboda beat Bruins goalie Pat Riggin to allow Naslund to join the 100-point club in the first period, and Naslund's 40th goal of the season in the second period added an exclamation point at Boston Garden.

"Honestly, I don't remember that night where I got my 100th point," Naslund said. "That was from another time. There was no social media. Nobody really put much focus on 100 points; we talked more about the team. There was a tremendous team spirit.

"For me, the 1985-86 season is the one where we won the Stanley Cup. I think back more often to the playoffs and to the parade on Sainte-Catherine Street than to my 100-point season. I played with Bobby Smith and Kjell Dahlin in the playoffs. I took part in a lot of games with Claude Lemieux in place of Kjell on my line."

122723 Mats Naslund

© Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios/Getty Images

Naslund then shared another clear memory of that season, his fourth season with the Canadiens.

"It's a bit of an anecdote, but I received a $2,000 check right before Christmas from the NHL. They offered bonuses to the League's top scorers around that time of the year. Wayne Gretzky was at the top, and I shared second place with Mario Lemieux. If I remember correctly, Wayne got $5,000. Salaries weren't as high back then, so that check allowed me to buy much nicer Christmas presents."

On December 26, 1985, Naslund (25 goals, 33 assists) was tied with Lemieux (20 goals, 38 assists) for second in the NHL with 58 points, with Gretzky far in front with 91 (23 goals, 68 assists) in 35 games, on the way to an NHL single-season record 215 points (52 goals, 163 assists) that still stands.

"Wayne finished with over 200 points," Naslund said. "He was on another planet."

Naslund finished that season eighth in the NHL in scoring; not a single Canadiens player has finished in the top 10 since. Suzuki is ranked seventh.

"That stat surprises me even more than the fact that I'm the last player with 100 points," Naslund said.

Naslund MTL playing vs STL

© Denis Brodeur/NHLI via Getty Images

Suzuki would also become the fifth different Canadiens player with at least 100 points in a season, joining Guy Lafleur, who did it six times, Peter Mahovlich (twice), Naslund and Steve Shutt.

"It's a pretty small group when you think about all the history in that organization," Naslund said, "but Jean (Beliveau) and Maurice (Richard) didn't play enough games to get to 100 points. I would have thought that Jacques Lemaire would be part of the 100-point club since he was one of the best forwards on those dynasty teams from the 70s."

Lemaire flirted with the 100-point plateau three times, finishing with 95 in 1972-73, 92 in 1974-75 and 97 in 1977-78.

Naslund said he believes there's two keys to open the door to a 100-point season.

"You have to play practically every game, and you need to rely on a good power play," he said. "I was fortunate enough to have that. I played 80 games and I beefed up my stats on the power play."

Of his 110 points, 50 came with the man-advantage. Of Suzuki's 94 points, 40 have come on the power play. And Suzuki has stayed far away from the trainer's room -- not only has he played all 76 of Montreal's games this season, he has played in every single one of the Canadiens' past 531 since the start of the 2019-20 season, the second longest active iron-man streak in the NHL, behind Colorado Avalanche defenseman Brent Burns, who played his 1,000th consecutive game Saturday.

Naslund was reminded of the fact he was the childhood hero of Montreal coach Martin St. Louis.

"That's the sign that you're getting old," Naslund joked. "When you become the coach's favorite player growing up and not the players' favorite."

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