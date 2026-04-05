Suzuki's quest for 100 points with Canadiens watched from afar by Naslund

MONTREAL -- Mats Naslund no longer remembers all the finer details regarding his 110-point season in 1985-86, the last time a Montreal Canadiens player had at least 100 points in a single season.

What could be quite memorable is if that mark is passed by Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki, who needs five points in Montreal's remaining six regular-season games to join Naslund in that exclusive club.

"Yes, I know I'm still the last 100-point player for the Habs," Naslund told NHL.com/fr Tuesday from his home in Malmo, Sweden. "I don't need to have a good memory, since the fans remind me of that fact every time I come back to Montreal."

It has been roughly two years since Naslund's last visit to Montreal. The next time he sets foot in the city, the "Little Viking" might be hearing a different story from the Canadiens faithful.

With 95 points (27 goals, 68 assists) in 76 games, Suzuki is on pace for a 103-point season. He would become the first captain in the franchise's illustrious history to achieve the feat.

There could be another significant milestone falling in Montreal as well; forward Cole Caufield, with 49 goals, can become the first Canadiens player to reach 50 since Stephane Richer scored 51 in 1989-90.