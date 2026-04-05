Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5

MTL celebrates

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By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Montreal Canadiens clinched a playoff berth with the Detroit Red Wings' 5-4 loss to the Minneaota Wild

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch the Metropolitan Division title:

If they get at least one point vs. the Senators

OR

With any result in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Florida Panthers game other than a Penguins regulation win

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch the Central Division and Western Conference titles:

If they defeat the St. Louis Blues in any fashion

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