Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The Montreal Canadiens clinched a playoff berth with the Detroit Red Wings' 5-4 loss to the Minneaota Wild

The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch the Metropolitan Division title:

If they get at least one point vs. the Senators

OR

With any result in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Florida Panthers game other than a Penguins regulation win

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Colorado Avalanche will clinch the Central Division and Western Conference titles:

If they defeat the St. Louis Blues in any fashion