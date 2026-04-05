Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 5

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 5:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
The Montreal Canadiens clinched a playoff berth with the Detroit Red Wings' 5-4 loss to the Minneaota Wild
The Carolina Hurricanes will clinch the Metropolitan Division title:
If they get at least one point vs. the Senators
OR
With any result in the Pittsburgh Penguins-Florida Panthers game other than a Penguins regulation win
WESTERN CONFERENCE
The Colorado Avalanche will clinch the Central Division and Western Conference titles:
If they defeat the St. Louis Blues in any fashion