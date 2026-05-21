Golden Knights bring 'swagger' to another road win in Game 1

Look, Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022 and very well could win it again this year.

But Vegas won the Stanley Cup in 2023, and this is the Golden Knights’ fifth trip to the third round in nine seasons. They have won more games (71) and more series (14) in the playoffs than any other team since they entered the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.

“Our players aren’t fazed,” Tortorella said. “We’ve gone over how we want to play. It’s not changed from series to series, quite honestly. We’re trying to play our game, not worrying too much about countering off another team. We’re going to try to play our game, and I think they feel very comfortable in it.”

The road? The Golden Knights relish hostile environments. They’re 5-2 away from T-Mobile Arena in the playoffs. Tortorella went as far as to say going on the road might even be an advantage for his players.

“They understand the situation,” Tortorella said. “It doesn’t need to be explained to them. I think they’re prepared and expect what’s going to happen before it comes their way, and they just go out and play.”

The scary part? As confident as the Golden Knights are, they aren’t overconfident.

This is a veteran group that knows this was just one game. While Vegas didn’t have captain Mark Stone, Colorado also didn’t have star defenseman Cale Makar. This was just the start of what could be a long series.

The Avalanche will respond. The Golden Knights will keep respecting them, just not too much, and keep trying to improve themselves.

“Listen, we had some major inconsistencies,” Tortorella said. “We didn’t play a flawless game by any means. We got some timely goals. We got some great saves at key times. We have work to do, and (it’s) nice to get the first one under your belt and get a win, but we have plenty of work to do when we’re playing against that team.”