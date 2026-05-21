St. Louis' former teammates not surprised coach has Canadiens in East Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Dan Boyle will never forget Martin St. Louis' introductory press conference as the new coach of the Montreal Canadiens on Feb. 10, 2022.

Boyle loved listening to St. Louis talk about putting the fun back in the game, about blocking out the noise and getting after it to silence the critics who doubt him, about inspiring and getting players excited to play, about not boxing them into a system but instead giving them the team concepts and allowing them to play on instinct, with freedom, and without confusion.

"His first press conference gave me goose bumps," Boyle, an NHL defenseman for 17 seasons from 1998-2016, told NHL.com. "It was everything I would have liked to have heard from my coach."

It was everything Boyle heard from St. Louis during their time together as teammates for six seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2001-08) and one with the New York Rangers (2014-15).

Boyle knew then that St. Louis would become what he is now: one of the top coaches in the NHL and a favorite among the players who play for him, because he is following through on everything he talked about in his first press conference.

"The word experience comes up all the time, and clearly Marty does not have any experience doing this," Boyle said. "But does he need it? Clearly not."