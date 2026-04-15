NHL Status Report: Heiskanen could be in Stars lineup for Game 1 of playoffs

Dallas Stars

Miro Heiskanen will miss his third straight game against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MORE27, HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT) because of a lower-body injury, but could return for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "Yeah, you know, we hope there, too, that we could have him for Game 1," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "And like I said, he's getting better, but it's kind of day to day right now to see where he's at, so very hopeful, though, on that front. Obviously he's a big player for us." Heiskanen has 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) in 77 games and is fourth in the NHL in ice time per game (25:28). … Forward Sam Steel is expected to return against the Sabres after missing nine games with an undisclosed injury, but Roope Hintz will not play and will not be available in the first two playoff games of their Western Conference First Round series against the Minnesota Wild. Hintz has not played since March 6, when he sustained a lower-body injury during a battle along the boards with Nathan MacKinnon in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Hintz did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a teammate and a team trainer. Hintz, who has not resumed skating yet, had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season.