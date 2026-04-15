Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Heiskanen could be in Stars lineup for Game 1 of playoffs
Hagel back, Raddysh remains out for Lightning; Hyman to return for Oilers on Thursday
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Dallas Stars
Miro Heiskanen will miss his third straight game against the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; MORE27, HBO MAX, Victory+, truTV, TNT) because of a lower-body injury, but could return for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. "Yeah, you know, we hope there, too, that we could have him for Game 1," Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said. "And like I said, he's getting better, but it's kind of day to day right now to see where he's at, so very hopeful, though, on that front. Obviously he's a big player for us." Heiskanen has 63 points (nine goals, 54 assists) in 77 games and is fourth in the NHL in ice time per game (25:28). … Forward Sam Steel is expected to return against the Sabres after missing nine games with an undisclosed injury, but Roope Hintz will not play and will not be available in the first two playoff games of their Western Conference First Round series against the Minnesota Wild. Hintz has not played since March 6, when he sustained a lower-body injury during a battle along the boards with Nathan MacKinnon in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Hintz did not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a teammate and a team trainer. Hintz, who has not resumed skating yet, had 44 points (15 goals, 29 assists) in 53 games this season.
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brandon Hagel will return for the Lightning in their regular-season finale against the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSG, TVAS2) The forward missed a 4-3 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings on Monday because of an undisclosed injury after scoring in his return from a lower-body injury in a 2-1 win at the Boston Bruins on Saturday. He had not played since March 31 and has 74 points (36 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games this season. … Defenseman Darren Raddysh will miss his third straight game with an undisclosed injury. He leads their defensemen with 70 points (22 goals, 48 assists) in 72 games. … Defenseman Max Crozier will return to the lineup for the first time since February 1 (core muscle surgery).
Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman will return to the lineup for the Oilers against the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; SNW, SNP), in their regular-season finale. The forward has missed five games with an undisclosed injury. Hyman has 51 points (31 goals, 20 assists) in 57 games this season. "It's never easy to sit out and to not play games," Hyman said. "It was something that was lingering and just wanted to get it taken care of. It was getting worse and now it's better, getting better and it feels good." Edmonton (40-30-11) has clinched a playoff berth but still does not know its first-round opponent. ... Forwards Leon Draisaitl and Jason Dickinson are not expected to play Thursday; each has a lower-body injury. Draisaitl is expected back at some point in the first round, while Dickinson’s status is still uncertain.
Carolina Hurricanes
Pyotr Kochetkov will be available for the Hurricanes in the playoffs. The goalie was supposed to return from a lower-body injury in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday, but due to a roster technicality, he was not available. Kochetkov has not played since Dec. 20 because of a lower-body injury, and coach Rod Brind'Amour said on Dec. 29 that Kochetkov was going to have surgery and would likely not play again this season. However, the 26-year-old played one period for Chicago against Grand Rapids in the American Hockey League on Friday and two periods against Rockford on Sunday. He is 6-2-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and one shutout in nine games (eight starts) for the Hurricanes this season.
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