Panthers Seek First Championship, Oilers Look to Complete Historic Comeback in Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final on Monday

NEW YORK -- After 1,312 games during the regular season and another 87 thus far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (1,399 total), the 2023-24 NHL season will reach its dramatic conclusion when the Florida Panthers play host to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, June 24 (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, SN, CBC, TVAS).

This marks the 198th Game 7 in Stanley Cup Playoffs history and 18th in the Stanley Cup Final – and the first since the visiting St. Louis Blues defeated the Boston Bruins for their first championship in 2019.

The Panthers, who raced to a 3-0 lead in the series, will have their fourth crack at securing their first Stanley Cup. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko tops the team with five prior Game 7 appearances (4-1), highlighted by an assist with the Blues in their 2019 Game 7 victory at BOS. He is the only player on either roster with Game 7 experience in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers, who are the third team in NHL history to rally from a 3-0 deficit to force a Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final following the 1945 Detroit Red Wings (4-3 L vs. TOR) and 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3 W vs. DET), are looking to become the first team in 82 years to overcome that deficit in the championship series and win Game 7.

Edmonton is the 10th team in Stanley Cup Playoffs history to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-0. Only four teams in NHL history have rallied to win a series in any round in that scenario (4-206, .019): the 1942 Maple Leafs (SCF vs. DET), 1975 New York Islanders (QF vs. PIT), 2010 Philadelphia Flyers (CSF vs. BOS) and 2014 Los Angeles Kings (R1 vs. SJS).

The Panthers will be competing in their fourth all-time Game 7 (2-1) and first since the 2023 First Round, when they shocked the record-setting Bruins with a 4-3 overtime victory after trailing the series 3-1. The Oilers will be contesting their 13th all-time Game 7 (8-4) and third in the Stanley Cup Final, following a 3-1 win in 1987 (vs. PHI) and a 3-1 loss in 2006 (at CAR).

Click here to view the #NHLStats Pack: Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final for more insights and historic details about Monday’s matchup.

Game 7 Trends

* The team that scores first is 149-48 (.756) in the 197 all-time Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (2-1 in 2024), including a 12-5 (.706) record in the 17 all-time Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Final.

* Home teams own a 115-82 (.584) edge in the 197 all-time Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (2-1 in 2024), including a 12-5 (.706) advantage in the 17 all-time Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Final.

* 102 of the 197 all-time Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs (51.8%) have been decided by a one-goal margin (including all three thus far in 2024). 7 of 17 all-time Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Final (41.2%) have featured a one-goal margin.

* 49 Game 7s in the Stanley Cup Playoffs have required overtime (24.9%). Home teams have a 26-23 edge in those contests (1-0 in 2024). The home team has won both overtime Game 7s in Stanley Cup Final history (DET in both 1950 vs. NYR and 1954 vs. MTL).