Bedard ‘already such a pro’ heading into 1st season with Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard said he has some things to work on before proclaiming himself ready to play in the NHL, but teammate Taylor Hall has a different opinion.

“He’s one of the most-ready players I’ve ever seen come in at 18, and I’ve seen a few,” Hall said Wednesday. “Him and (Edmonton Oilers forward) Connor (McDavid), I would say are about the same readiness in the way that they came in.”

Hall would know; he and McDavid were teammates in 2015-16, McDavid’s rookie season after he was selected by the Oilers with the No. 1 pick in the 2015 NHL Draft. He has played left wing this preseason on Bedard’s line.

Bedard was selected No. 1 by the Blackhawks earlier this year and has been hyped up almost as much as McDavid, who has won the Hart Trophy as the NHL MVP three times and has 850 points (303 goals, 547 assists) in 569 games.

Bedard will play his final preseason game for Chicago against the Minnesota Wild at United Center on Thursday (8:30 p.m. ET; BSWI, BSN, NBCSCH). Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Tuesday they may not have a “full, full lineup” when they visit the St. Louis Blues on Saturday.

Next week, Bedard will face his childhood idol, Sidney Crosby, when the Blackhawks play the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh on Oct. 10 (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN1, TVAS) to start the season and what is expected to be a brilliant career.

So, does Bedard feel ready?

“I don't know. I mean, just kind of taking it day by day,” he said Wednesday, one day after having an empty-net goal and two assists in a 4-2 preseason win against the Detroit Red Wings. “I'm always confident in myself, that's big, but yeah, there are definitely areas I can get better in, and just kind of obviously every day you've got to really go into it well because you know that there's not much time now until the real games start.”

Bedard led the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.25) in 57 regular-season games with Regina last season. He's been tasked with expediting a rebuild and helping bring the Blackhawks back to the success of their Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015.