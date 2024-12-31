NHL.com writers make their bold predictions for 2025

What will 2025 bring in the NHL?

We know it will bring an outdoor game at Ohio State University just days after the first champion of the 4 Nations Face-Off is crowned.

It’ll bring an unforgettable Stanley Cup Playoffs and perhaps a new champion.

It’ll bring countless surprises at the 2025 NHL Draft, the first time the event will be decentralized.

There could be a new all-time goal-scoring champion. Wayne Gretzky, the current holder with 894 goals, could be surpassed by Alex Ovechkin, who has returned from a fractured left fibula and needs 25 goals to pass The Great One.

What else could the New Year bring?

We asked members of the NHL.om staff to look into the crystal ball and asked for a bold prediction. Here are the responses.

Reinhart will one-up himself

There were a lot of bold predictions at the start of the season that Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart would see some regression this season after scoring 57 goals to finish second in the NHL last season, behind the 69 goals scored by Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews. After all, Reinhart was in a contract year in a season when the Panthers seemed destined for Stanley Cup glory. That’s not the case this season, after Reinhart signed an eight-year, $69 million contract July 1. And Florida isn't having a linear season, with some ups and downs along the way. Which brings me to my bold prediction: Not only will Reinhart -- who has 22 goals -- not regress, but will top his 57 goals for an NHL career high. I can’t say if he’ll make it to 60, but he will set a new personal record. No new contract hangover here. -- Amalie Benjamin, senior writer

It’s time for United States to win again

The United States will win the 4 Nations Face-Off. Yeah, I know. The United States hasn’t won a best-on-best tournament since the World Cup of Hockey in 1996. Canada is loaded and has won four of the past five best-on-best tournaments. Finland and Sweden should not be overlooked. But United States general manager Bill Guerin was part of that 1996 team, and now he has assembled a roster that has everything -- skill, grit and goaltending. USA Hockey has been building its program, deepening its talent pool and winning international tournaments at other levels. The Americans have what it takes to win; the United States expects to win. This will be no miracle. Actually, now that I think about it, this is a bad choice for this roundtable. Weren’t we supposed to made bold predictions? -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

Finland wins 4 Nations Face-Off

I asked a buddy of mine in Finland, Kari Mokko, why his country will win the 4 Nations Face-Off and he gave a succinct answer: “Because of Mikko Rantanen and Aleksander Barkov!” I’m with him. The 4 Nations Face-Off debate in North America has largely been about the U.S. and Canada, but I believe Finland will win. Finland is loaded with scoring with Rantanen, Barkov, Sebastian Aho, Roope Hintz and Patrik Laine. Its defense may not be as strong but it’s still a solid group with Miro Heiskanen at the forefront. A lot of fans point to the United States’ advantage in goal with Connor Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman. But it only takes one hot goalie to win a tournament and I’m going with Juuse Saros. A 2022 Vezina Trophy finalist, Saros is sometimes overlooked in conversations about the NHL’s top goalies. I believe the 4 Nations will be the time for Saros to shine. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Ovechkin passes Great One in memorable showdown

Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby have been linked since each entered the NHL in 2005, so it would be fitting if Crosby were there when Ovechkin scores the goal to break Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894. Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals happen to play their regular-season finale against Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on April 17. Ovechkin was on pace to get to 895 goals well before that, scoring 15 goals in his first 18 games to close within 27 of breaking the record before he fractured his left fibula against the Utah Hockey Club on Nov. 18. The injury seemed ill-timed, but maybe it was fate stepping in to set up a dramatic final game of the season; he missed 16 games but returned Saturday and has scored in each of his past two games to give him 870 goals in the NHL, 25 from passing Gretzky. Ovechkin breaking a record that once seemed unbreakable against his respected longtime rival Crosby, with Gretzky in attendance, would represent a perfect confluence of history and greatness. -- Tom Gulitti, senior writer