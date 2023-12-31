Flyers, Coyotes making playoffs among bold predictions for 2024

It was a wild 2023 in the NHL.

With many interesting storylines developing, what will 2024 look like?

Can the Edmonton Oilers overcome a slow start and fight their way back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs? Are the Cup champion Golden Knights still the best team in hockey? Is this the year that Connor McDavid of the Oilers isn't involved in the Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy conversations? If not McDavid, then who? Can Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals get hot in the second half of the season and continue his chase of Wayne Gretzky's goal record?

Each of these, and many more plot lines, will be answered as the season plays out through the next six months.

But in the interim, we asked nine NHL.com staffers to gaze into the crystal ball and make a bold prediction for 2024. Here are their answers.