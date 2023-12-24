Golden Knights’ Cup win, Kraken playoff upset among NHL.com’s best moments of 2023

Fun at Fenway

A lot sure did happen in 2023, with so many memories to add to the scrapbook, but the most vivid happened on Day 2. On Jan. 2, the Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins arrived at Fenway Park -- in vintage baseball unis to boot -- to play in the Winter Classic, a New Year’s tradition started 15 years earlier in Buffalo, with the Penguins as the visitors as they were then. For a New England kid who has been away from home for too long, this game hit all the right notes. Bruins legend Bobby Orr was on hand prior to the game, as was former Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek. Jake DeBrusk scored two goals on a picture-perfect day for hockey to give the home team a 2-1 victory and send the Bruins fans out into the streets with smiles on their faces. Long after the noise stopped and the gloaming had settled, I sat quietly for a moment with a kaleidoscope of Fenway memories whirring in my head, knowing what I had just witnessed would be hard to beat. It never was in 2023. -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial

Kraken upset defending champs, win first playoff series

The Seattle Kraken shocked everybody but themselves when they upset the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in Game 7 of the Western Conference First Round on April 30. After finishing 30th in the NHL in its first season as an expansion team, Seattle earned the first wild card in the West in 2022-23 and became the first team to win its first playoff series by defeating a defending champion. The Kraken scored first in each game, won three of four in Denver and never panicked in a seesaw series, taking a 1-0 lead, falling behind 2-1, taking a 3-2 lead and coming back from a 4-1 loss in Game 6 to win Game 7. “For the people that have written us off early in the season or since the start,” goalie Philipp Grubauer said, “yeah, here we are.” -- Nicholas J. Cotsonika, columnist

A moment 11 years in the making

The New Jersey Devils gave their fans reason to celebrate long into the night when they delivered a 4-0 victory with their season on the line to eliminate the New York Rangers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round at home May 1. It was loud, it was decisive, and it capped an incredible comeback after New Jersey had lost the opening two games of the series by a combined score of 10-2. It was the first playoff series win by the Devils since 2012, when they knocked out the Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference Final. It also exorcised the demons of past must-win performances against the Rangers, with the Devils winning a Game 7 against them for the first time after losing 8-4 in the 1992 Patrick Division Semifinals and 2-1 in double overtime in the 1994 Eastern Conference Final. As New Jersey captain Nico Hischier said, "To beat the Rangers in a Game 7 at home ... I think those are memories that are going to stick forever." -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Pavelski scores 4 goals in return from concussion

Joe Pavelski had been out more than two weeks when he played in Game 1 of the Western Conference Second Round against the Seattle Kraken on May 2. But that didn’t stop the Dallas Stars forward, who had sustained a concussion in Game 1 of the first round against the Minnesota Wild on April 17, from making a big statement in his return, scoring four goals in the Stars’ 5-4 overtime loss. Rust? You’d think there would’ve been some, but there wasn’t. Pavelski was tremendous throughout regulation. He scored his first goal 2:25 into the game. His fourth came at 13:23 of the third period to force overtime. He was a one-man show, and as Stars coach Pete DeBoer said afterward, “Epic, epic. Shame we wasted it and didn't win.” Pavelski has been a consistent producer throughout his NHL career, but with him coming off a concussion, this game was truly impressive. -- Tracey Myers, staff writer

Tkachuk ends 6th-longest game in NHL history

No one could blame Matthew Tkachuk for wanting to get off the ice as quickly as possible after scoring with 13 seconds remaining in the fourth overtime to give the Panthers a 3-2 victory at the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final on May 18. So, after Tkachuk beat Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen from the right circle to end the sixth-longest game in NHL history (79:47 of OT), he immediately pointed toward the exit to the visiting locker room, and his teammates followed as he skated off. Sergei Bobrovsky made 63 saves for the Panthers, who also won Game 2 in overtime with Tkachuk again racing off the ice after scoring the winning goal. Florida went on to sweep the best-of-7 series in four games and advance to the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in its history (1996). -- Tom Gulitti, staff writer

Golden Knights win Stanley Cup

Six seasons. That’s it. That’s all it took for the Golden Knights to become Stanley Cup champions. There are NHL franchises that have been around for decades and haven’t won the Cup (Vancouver Canucks, Buffalo Sabres). The Golden Knights raised it after a 9-3 home win against the Panthers in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 13. By the opening puck drop, it was almost a foregone conclusion that it was the Golden Knights’ year. They ripped through the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, winning four straight after losing Game 1. The Oilers gave them their stiffest test in the second round, and yet the Golden Knights never trailed in the series and won Games 5 and 6 to clinch it. They had a 3-0 lead against the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final, dropped Games 4 and 5, but said enough is enough in Game 6, winning 6-0. And then they went up 2-0 on the Panthers, lost Game 3 in overtime, won Game 4 and then exploded for nine goals in a Cup-clinching Game 5. Las Vegas celebrated in a way it hadn’t before, with a championship parade down Las Vegas Boulevard for its beloved six-year-old hockey team. Owner Bill Foley called it: Cup in six. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer