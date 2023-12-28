Biggest fantasy hockey surprises of 2023 calendar year

Morrissey, McCann, Marchenko far exceeded expectations in standard leagues since Jan. 1

NHL.com identifies the biggest fantasy hockey surprise at each position of the 2023 calendar year.

Center: J.T. Miller, VAN

The Vancouver Canucks forward has 100 points in 80 games (34 goals, 66 assists) since Jan. 1, which ranks fifth among centers and eighth in the entire NHL over that span. Miller also ranks 10th in the NHL in power-play points (36), tied for fifth in assists and leads the League in shorthanded points (10) in the 2023 calendar year. Miller is also tied for 22nd in hits (191), giving him unmatched category coverage despite slipping into the middle rounds of many fantasy drafts.

Left wing: Jared McCann, SEA

The Seattle Kraken forward is quietly tied for the second-most goals (38 in 82 games) among NHL left wings in 2023 behind only Artemi Panarin (39 in 78 games) of the New York Rangers and tied for 13th in the entire League over that span. McCann was also tied for seventh among left wings in points (70 in 83 games) since Jan. 1 after being drafted on average with the 88th pick in fantasy this season, leading the Kraken to a Stanley Cup Playoff appearance in their second season.

Right wing: Kirill Marchenko, CBJ

The Columbus Blue Jackets forward is quietly tied for 12th among NHL right wings in goals (29 in 80 games) during the 2023 calendar year. Marchenko, who didn’t make his NHL debut until Dec. 6, 2022 and went undrafted on average in fantasy this season, is also tied for the sixth-most power-play goals (11) among right wings since Jan. 1, 2023. Marchenko’s performance is even more surprising considering the Blue Jackets averaged the fifth-fewest goals per game in the NHL this calendar year (2.77).

Defenseman: Josh Morrissey, WPG

The Winnipeg Jets defenseman ranks among the NHL leaders at his position in goals (16; tied for sixth), assists (47; tied for 10th), points (63 in 74 games; seventh), even-strength goals (14; tied for second), even-strength points (43; tied for fourth), power-play points (20; tied for 12th) and shots on goal (202; fourth) since Jan. 1. Morrissey emerged as an elite fantasy option last season after not being consistently fantasy relevant over his prior six NHL seasons (previous career high in points: 37 in 2021-22).

Goalie: Adin Hill, VGK

The Vegas Golden Knights goalie leads the NHL in save percentage (.932) since Jan. 1 after never being a full-time starter in the League prior to the 2023 calendar year and beginning the 2022-23 season as a secondary option behind then-rookie Logan Thompson. Hill is 18-6-2 in 29 regular-season games in 2023 and has remained an elite fantasy option when healthy this season despite being underestimated in fantasy drafts (average draft position: 139.7) -- even after leading the Golden Knights to their first Stanley Cup title in 2023.

