World Juniors, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule 

Division foes square off on New Year’s Eve

The NHL wraps up 2023 with nine games on Dec. 31, beginning with the Minnesota Wild hosting the Winnipeg Jets at 2 p.m. ET. That showdown between Central Division rivals is among seven divisional matchups that day. Also in the Central Division, Jason Robertson and the Dallas Stars host Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. ET. In the Atlantic Division, the Boston Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings at 5 p.m. ET, the Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators at 6 p.m. ET and the Montreal Canadiens visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. ET. In the Metropolitan Division. the Penguins host the New York Islanders at 6 p.m. ET. In the Pacific Division, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers visit Frank Vatrano and the Anaheim Ducks at 8 p.m. ET.