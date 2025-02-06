2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Preview Show premieres Feb. 6

NEW YORK – To build on the excitement for the upcoming 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings, NHL Productions will premiere a new half-hour special that will take fans inside the March 1 outdoor game. Produced by NHL Productions, the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Preview Show will air on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on Thursday, February 6, at 10 p.m. ET and on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit on February 7, at 11 p.m. ET. NHL Network will deliver the show to fans across the U.S. on Feb. 8, at 5 p.m.

Hosted by Alexa Landestoy, Brian Boyle and Tony Luftman, the special will offer fans exclusive access to the preparations for the Blue Jackets’ first-ever hockey game at the iconic football stadium on The Ohio State University campus, a preview of the musical performances by Ohio’s own Twenty One Pilots and O.A.R. and a look back on the history of NHL outdoor games.

Special guests include Commissioner Gary Bettman and former Blue Jackets player Jody Shelley join the show to give their perspectives on NHL outdoor games. In addition, the show gives the backstory behind outdoor game traditions, including the coordinated outfits that players wear when arriving to the stadium, the specially-designed jerseys each team will wear for the game, and how each stadium’s transformation for outdoor hockey draws inspiration from the host city.

The show will re-air on each network throughout the month, leading up to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on Saturday, March 1. The general public can purchase tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.