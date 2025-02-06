2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Preview Show premieres Feb. 6

Special will provide inside look at March 1 outdoor game between Blue Jackets, Red Wings

2025StadiumSeriesBranded-19090812-13013956
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – To build on the excitement for the upcoming 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game at Ohio Stadium featuring the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings, NHL Productions will premiere a new half-hour special that will take fans inside the March 1 outdoor game. Produced by NHL Productions, the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series Preview Show will air on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio on Thursday, February 6, at 10 p.m. ET and on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit on February 7, at 11 p.m. ET. NHL Network will deliver the show to fans across the U.S. on Feb. 8, at 5 p.m.

Hosted by Alexa Landestoy, Brian Boyle and Tony Luftman, the special will offer fans exclusive access to the preparations for the Blue Jackets’ first-ever hockey game at the iconic football stadium on The Ohio State University campus, a preview of the musical performances by Ohio’s own Twenty One Pilots and O.A.R. and a look back on the history of NHL outdoor games.

Special guests include Commissioner Gary Bettman and former Blue Jackets player Jody Shelley join the show to give their perspectives on NHL outdoor games. In addition, the show gives the backstory behind outdoor game traditions, including the coordinated outfits that players wear when arriving to the stadium, the specially-designed jerseys each team will wear for the game, and how each stadium’s transformation for outdoor hockey draws inspiration from the host city.

The show will re-air on each network throughout the month, leading up to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game on Saturday, March 1. The general public can purchase tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

Latest News

NHL Stats unveils online international resource

NHL Buzz: Devils place Hischier on injured reserve, recall Nemec

Fiala scores twice in 3rd, Kings pull away from Canadiens

Hyman scores in OT, Oilers recover to defeat Blackhawks

Finland projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

United States projected lines, defense pairs, goalies for 4 Nations Face-Off by NHL.com

State Your Case: No. 1 goalie for Canada at 4 Nations Face-Off

Aho's consistency paying off for Hurricanes ahead of 4 Nations Face-Off

Boldy ‘coming into his prime,’ ready to shine for Team USA at 4 Nations 

Super 16: Jets climb to No. 1, Red Wings enter rankings as 4 Nations approaches

Kreider breaks tie in 3rd, helps Rangers complete comeback against Bruins

Marcus Pettersson signs 6-year, $33 million contract with Canucks

Wild surprise Peewee hockey clubs with Youth Hockey Spotlight Game

Capitals unveil 'Celebrating Black History' specialty jersey

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings