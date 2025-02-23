NHL to help Los Angeles wildfire recovery with Skate for LA Strong charity game

LOS ANGELES -- With the Los Angeles area having suffered catastrophic damage from the recent wildfires, the NHL wanted to try to help those affected.

On Sunday, the League will do so with Skate for LA Strong, a celebration to support the fire recovery efforts.

The Los Angeles Kings, in partnership with the NHL, on Saturday announced the full lineup of players, coaches and musical performers for the charity game, which will be played at Crypto.com Arena (6 p.m. ET; ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, HULU, truTV, SN).

The game will also be shown on FanDuel Sports Network, Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus, as well as on KCAL-TV in the Los Angeles area.

“We like to view hockey and sports as an opportunity to bring people together,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said prior to the Kings’ game against the Utah Hockey Club at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

“We’ve always made it one of our values that if we can make a difference in the lives of the people that are in the communities in which we serve and have franchises, we should be doing that and that’s what we try to do.”

Each team’s roster will include a mix of celebrities, NHL alumni and hockey dignitaries as well as first responders from the Los Angeles and Los Angeles County fire departments, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Among those participating are singer Justin Bieber and actor Steve Carell, as well as Kings general manager Rob Blake and fellow Hockey Hall of Fame members Cammi Granato, Mark Messier and Jeremy Roenick.