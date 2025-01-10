Kings show support for Los Angeles firefighters amid California wildfires

Team will wear helmet decals, as will Jets, for game in Winnipeg

kings helmet decal lafd
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

As firefighters continue to battle the multiple wildfires around Southern California, the Los Angeles Kings are showing them support from north of the border.

As the Kings prepare to take on the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre, the team shared they will be wearing special helmet decals and jersey patches in support of the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

The Jets decided to join the Kings in their support and will also wear the helmet decals.

The Kings are starting a five-game road trip tonight that will swing through Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver before concluding the trip in Seattle next Saturday.

"We feel so bad for all the people who have lost homes, who had to be evacuated. It's truly, you know, like nothing we've seen before," Kings coach Jim Hiller said speaking with reporters on Friday. "The men and women on the front lines who are courageous... fighting, saving lives, saving homes, we just want to make sure that even though we're not back in town that we're still thinking about what's going on there... It's been hard for everybody.

They are slated to return home to Los Angeles on January 20. The Kings home game on Wednesday against Calgary was postponed due to the wildfires. The Los Angeles Lakers, who also play at Crypto.com Arena, postponed Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.

