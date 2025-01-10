Kings show support for Los Angeles firefighters amid California wildfires

The Jets decided to join the Kings in their support and will also wear the helmet decals.

The Kings are starting a five-game road trip tonight that will swing through Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver before concluding the trip in Seattle next Saturday.

"We feel so bad for all the people who have lost homes, who had to be evacuated. It's truly, you know, like nothing we've seen before," Kings coach Jim Hiller said speaking with reporters on Friday. "The men and women on the front lines who are courageous... fighting, saving lives, saving homes, we just want to make sure that even though we're not back in town that we're still thinking about what's going on there... It's been hard for everybody.

They are slated to return home to Los Angeles on January 20. The Kings home game on Wednesday against Calgary was postponed due to the wildfires. The Los Angeles Lakers, who also play at Crypto.com Arena, postponed Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets.