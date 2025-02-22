JUSTIN BIEBER, STEVE CARELL AND SNOOP DOGG ADDED TO THE LIST OF HEADLINERS PARTICIPATING IN SKATE FOR LA STRONG GAME AT CRYPTO.COM ARENA ON FEB. 23

The Los Angeles Kings, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the full lineup of players, coaches and musical performers for Skate For LA Strong, “A Celebration to Support the Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles.”

Taking place at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. (PT), the exhibition hockey game will feature four teams playing in a single elimination format. Each team’s roster includes a mix of celebrities, NHL Alumni and hockey dignitaries as well as local first responders from LAFD, LAcoFD and LAPD. Headlining the player participants will be Justin Bieber and Steve Carell, as well as former NHL greats and Hockey Hall of Fame members Rob Blake, Cammi Granato, Mark Messier, and Jeremy Roenick. Joining the four teams as honorary coaches will be Danny DeVito, Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, Al Michaels, Cobie Smulders, Hannah Stocking, Vince Vaughn and Andrew Whitworth. All four teams’ rosters can be found here.

Skate For LA Strong will be broadcast live on multiple national and local media platforms including ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu, truTV, Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports Network, KCAL-TV, Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus beginning at 3 p.m. (PT).

The event will also feature musical performances Producer and DJ, Kaskade, award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis and critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum songstress Lauren Spencer-Smith.

The event is supported by generous contributions from Mercury Insurance, Delta Air Lines, Iron Bow Technologies, Blue Shield of California, DICK’s Sporting Goods, ABM, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Alterra Mountain Company Community Foundation, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Venbrook, Lucas Oil, Vivid Seats, First Round's On Me, Toshiba and SoCalGas.