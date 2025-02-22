Bieber to participate in ‘Skate for LA Strong’ charity effort

Carell, Snoop Dogg also among headliners to support city after wildfires

LA Strong lineup

© NHL Public Releations

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Kings, in partnership with the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced the full lineup of players, coaches and musical performers for Skate For LA Strong, “A Celebration to Support the Fire Recovery Efforts in Los Angeles.”

Taking place at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. (PT), the exhibition hockey game will feature four teams playing in a single elimination format. Each team’s roster includes a mix of celebrities, NHL Alumni and hockey dignitaries as well as local first responders from LAFD, LAcoFD and LAPD. Headlining the player participants will be Justin Bieber and Steve Carell, as well as former NHL greats and Hockey Hall of Fame members Rob Blake, Cammi Granato, Mark Messier, and Jeremy Roenick. Joining the four teams as honorary coaches will be Danny DeVito, Snoop Dogg, Will Ferrell, Al Michaels, Cobie Smulders, Hannah Stocking, Vince Vaughn and Andrew Whitworth. All four teams’ rosters can be found here.

Skate For LA Strong will be broadcast live on multiple national and local media platforms including ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu, truTV, Sportsnet, FanDuel Sports Network, KCAL-TV, Pluto TV and Samsung TV Plus beginning at 3 p.m. (PT).

The event will also feature musical performances Producer and DJ, Kaskade, award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis and critically-acclaimed, multi-platinum songstress Lauren Spencer-Smith.

The event is supported by generous contributions from Mercury Insurance, Delta Air Lines, Iron Bow Technologies, Blue Shield of California, DICK’s Sporting Goods, ABM, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, Alterra Mountain Company Community Foundation, Big Bear Mountain Resort, Venbrook, Lucas Oil, Vivid Seats, First Round's On Me, Toshiba and SoCalGas.

Members of the media interested in attending the “Skate for LA Strong” game should contact Jillian Salas ([email protected]) and Justin Cummings ([email protected]) for more details on credentialing. For further information on the event, please contact Mike Altieri ([email protected]).

