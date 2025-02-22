2025 NHL Draft to be held in Los Angeles on June 27, 28

The 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held at L.A. Live’s Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on June 27 and 28, the NHL announced Saturday.

This will be the second time Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Kings have hosted the draft, but this year’s will be different; top prospects will be in attendance joined by fans and media, while NHL team executives, scouts and coaches will participate virtually. The previous draft in Los Angeles was in 2010.

“The NHL Draft is an amazing showcase of the future stars of the National Hockey League, so it’s only fitting for it to be held in Los Angeles -- a city filed with stars,” said Steve Mayer, president, NHL Events & Content. “With the support of the Kings, LA Tourism and Upper Deck, the prosects and our fans can expect a first-rate event with a new a look and creative approach. We are excited to share more details in the coming months. “

Defenseman Matthew Schaefer of Erie in the Ontario Hockey League is the likely candidate to be chosen No. 1 among four players in the running for that prestigious honor.

Schaefer (6-foot-2, 183 pounds) won't return to the lineup for at least another month while he recovers from a broken collarbone sustained playing for Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, but his absence doesn't change the fact he's among the top prospects for the draft.

He will be challenged for the No. 1 spot down the stretch by centers James Hagens (5-10, 177) of Boston College in Hockey East, Michael Misa (6-1, 184) of Saginaw (OHL), and right wing Porter Martone (6-3, 208) of Brampton (OHL).