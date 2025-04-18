NHL sets regular-season attendance record, passes 23 million for 1st time

Ovechkin chase of Gretzky goals mark helped fill arenas to 96.9 percent of capacity

nhl-shield-16:9
By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK – The unforgettable 2024-25 regular season, defined by the epic pursuit of the NHL career goals record by Alex Ovechkin in THE GR8 CHASE, culminated in another record as the curtain closed Thursday -- the highest total attendance for a regular season in the League's 108-year history.

Thursday's seven-game finale pushed total attendance for the full, 1,312-game regular season to 23,014,458, surpassing the 23-million mark for the first time and eclipsing the previous high of 22,873,142 set last season. The record figure represents 96.9% of capacity.

* This marks the third consecutive regular season the NHL has set a total attendance record, following all-time marks established in 2022-23 (22,436,532) and 2023-24 (22,873,142).

* Regular-season games were played at 36 venues: the 32 NHL home arenas plus Winter Classic host Wrigley Field in Chicago; Stadium Series venue Ohio Stadium in Columbus; and Global Series sites O2 Arena in Prague, Czechia and Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland.

* A crowd of 94,751, the second-largest gathering in NHL history, filled Ohio Stadium in Columbus for the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings on March 1.

* The Montreal Canadiens led all clubs in total attendance, with sellout crowds of 21,105 filling Bell Centre for each of their 41 home dates for a total of 865,305.

* The record attendance for the regular season does not include the 4 Nations Face-Off, which captivated fans at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston in February. Total attendance for the tournament's seven games (four in Montreal, three in Boston) was 135,977, an average of 19,425 per game.

Latest News

Parekh, Morton each scores in NHL debut, Flames cruise past Kings

Maple Leafs, Senators set to resume heated playoff rivalry in Battle of Ontario

Kucherov wins Art Ross Trophy, Draisaitl claims Maurice 'Rocket' Richard

Ruff gets 900th NHL win, Sabres edge Flyers in finale

2025 NHL Draft Diary: Porter Martone

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche choice for Hart as most valuable player

Rookies who could have big impact in playoffs discussed by NHL.com staff

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Lightning vs. Panthers Eastern 1st round preview

Stanley Cup handoff offers many options for playoff captains

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Hurricanes vs. Devils Eastern 1st round preview  

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs rooting guide for fans of eliminated teams

2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Kings vs. Oilers Western 1st round preview

Hamilton returns for Devils in loss to Red Wings

Crosby, Malkin gift Ovechkin Rolex for breaking NHL scoring record, fans give ovation

Rangers wear special warmup jerseys in honor of broadcaster Sam Rosen’s final game

Senators rally past Hurricanes with 4 goals in 3rd

Shesterkin makes 27 saves, Rangers shut out Lightning

Laughton scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Red Wings