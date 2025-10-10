NHL Saturday, NHL Sunday broadcast schedule unveiled for 2025-26 season

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today unveiled the 2025-26 schedule of games that will be available live in prime time to hockey fans in Europe. The League and its international media partners will deliver 43 NHL Saturday presented by Fastenal and NHL Sunday presented by Fastenal broadcasts to fans in more than 30 countries and territories. The slate of games begins Saturday, Oct. 11 when Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings face Nino Niederreiter of the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winning Winnipeg Jets. The full broadcast schedule is available here.

Since 2018, NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday broadcast windows have provided passionate hockey fans in Europe the ability to watch their favorite teams and some of the NHL’s biggest stars in peak time slots. This season, Washington Capitals captain and the League’s all-time leading goal scorer Alex Ovechkin; Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby; Florida Panthers forwards and defending Stanley Cup Champions Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart; and Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard are among the many NHL superstars featured in telecasts available to European viewers in prime time.

Participating international media partners include Viaplay Group & MTV3 in Finland; Viaplay Group and Viaplay Sport in Sweden; Viaplay Group in Norway & Denmark, PremierSports in the U.K.; TV6 and Go3 in the Baltics; Sky Sports in Germany and Austria; Nova Sport in Czechia and Slovakia; MySports in Switzerland and Liechtenstein; ESPN in the Netherlands; Sport TV in Portugal; Max Sport in Bulgaria; Setanta in Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan; and Arena Sports in Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Slovenia, Network3+ in Hungary, Start Sports in China, Antena TV in Romania.

NHL game feeds produced specifically for European viewers of NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday programming windows help enhance the viewing experience, including brand visibility for international partners on Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards (DEDs). Last season, average viewership for NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday game broadcasts were up 184% from non-NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday live telecasts in Europe.

NHL Saturday and NHL Sunday schedule highlights:

Nov. 9: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings

This marks the first meeting of the season between the Original Six rivals who both are celebrating their Centennial years. Chicago is led by up-and-comers Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar, while Detroit features Patrick Kane, Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider – the latter two who were named to preliminary rosters for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Dec.6: Colorado Avalanche vs. New York Rangers

Dec. 7: Colorado Avalanche vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Olympic-bound Avalanche teammates Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar will face back-to-back Metropolitan Division opponents: the Rangers (featuring Adam Fox, J.T. Miller, Igor Shesterkin and Mika Zibanejad) and Flyers (led by Samuel Ersson, Travis Konecny and Travis Sanheim).

Dec. 14: Vancouver Canucks vs. New Jersey Devils

This could mark the third NHL game involving all three Hughes brothers – Canucks captain Quinn Hughes and Devils teammates Jack and Luke Hughes.

Jan. 3: Pittsburgh Penguins vs Detroit Red Wings

The halfway mark of the regular season will see Penguins teammates and Swedish natives Erik Karlsson and Rickard Rakell face fellow countryman Lucas Raymond of the Red Wings.

Jan. 10: New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins

The Bruins, led by Czech-born forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha, will play the Original Six rival Rangers in the second of three matchups in 2025-26.

Feb. 1: Los Angeles Kings vs. Carolina Hurricanes

This will be the final NHL Sunday broadcast before the regular season pauses for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

April 12: Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Washington Capitals

The last NHL Sunday game of the season will feature what could be the 101st all-time meeting between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, two players who continue to climb the charts of various all-time NHL scoring lists.

As part of the NHL’s commitment to super serve hockey fans around the world, the League delivers content via digital and social channels in eight languages. NHL.com in English, Czech, Finnish, French, German, Slovak, Swedish and Spanish offer daily game summaries, video highlights, player interviews and feature stories. Visits to NHL.com European websites over the course of the 2024-25 season were up 85% compared to the previous season.

NHL Social drives fan engagement on Instagram in English via @nhl, @nhleurope and @nhlaus, in German (@NHLde), Swiss German (@NHLSchweiz), Swedish (@NHLSverige), Czech (@NHLCesko), and Finnish (@NHLSuomi); on X in English, French (@LNH_FR), German (@NHLde), Czech (@NHLcz), Finnish (@NHL_fi) and Swedish (@NHLsv); Slovak (@NHLsvk); Spanish (@nhlespanol) on WhatsApp Channels in English (@NHL), German (@NHLDeutschland), Czech (@NHLCesko) and Finnish (@NHLSuomi); on TikTok via @NHL, @nhleurope and @nhlaus; and on Facebook via @NHL.