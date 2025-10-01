Sept. 30: NHL Preseason Roundup

Toews leaves game in Jets loss to Wild; Kaprizov has goal, assist

preseasonroundup_093025_toews

© Jonathan Kozub/Winnipeg Jets

By NHL.com
Jonathan Toews left in the second period of the Winnipeg Jets’ 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward, who missed the previous two seasons because of health issues, finished his last shift at 9:05 of the second.

“He just tweaked something,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “Off day tomorrow, and we’ll get a look at him Thursday and find out what it is.”

The Winnipeg native, who won the Stanley Cup three times with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015), signed a one-year contract with the Jets on July 1.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist after signing an eight-year, $136 million contract with the Wild earlier on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $17 million and will begin with the 2026-27 season.

The 28-year-old forward could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He had been eligible to sign an eight-year contract with Minnesota since July 1.

Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves for the Wild (2-2-1).

Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for the Jets (1-3-1) in his preseason debut.

Cole Koepke scored on a backhand flip after a turnover to give the Jets a 1-0 lead at 5:24 of the first period.

Kaprizov’s stretch pass sprung Matt Boldy for a breakaway goal to tie it 1-1 at 11:50.

Vladislav Namestnikov made it 2-1 for the Jets just 48 seconds into the second period, scoring on a feed from behind the net from Alex Iafallo.

Kaprizov tipped in Zeev Buium’s point shot on the power play at 6:55 of the second period to tie the game 2-2.

Marcus Foligno gave the Wild a 3-2 lead at 14:29 on a short-handed breakaway.

Namestnikov left the game after being boarded by Yakov Trenin at 13:31 of the third period.

Jets at Wild | Recap

Stars 5, Blues 3: Tyler Seguin had a goal and two assists for the Dallas Stars in their win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and Jason Robertson, Ilya Lyubushkin and Radek Faksa also scored for the Stars (4-1-0). Casey DeSmith made 21 saves.

Dylan Holloway scored twice, and Jordan Kyrou had two assists for the Blues (0-3-1). Joel Hofer made 25 saves.

Lyubushkin gave Dallas a 1-0 lead at 4:35 of the first period when his centering pass for Matt Duchene deflected five-hole off the skate of Blues defenseman Leo Loof.

Johnston made it 2-0 at 5:35, beating Hofer short side from the right circle on a rush.

Holloway cut it to 2-1 at 12:56, scoring from the high slot following a face-off win.

Philip Broberg tied it 2-2 at 15:24 of the second period, but Faksa responded for Dallas with a turnaround shot that trickled five-hole on Hofer to make it 3-2 at 17:45.

Seguin pushed it to 4-2 just 50 seconds into the third period. He knocked in the rebound of Justin Hryckowian's shot in the crease.

Holloway scored his second of the game at 13:07 to make it 4-3.

Robertson shot into an empty net with 52 seconds remaining for the 5-3 final.

Stars at Blues | Recap

Red Wings 3, Blackhawks 1: Cam Talbot stopped 27 of 28 shots for the Detroit Red Wings in their win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center in Chicago.

Lucas Raymond, J.T. Compher and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored for the Red Wings (3-3-0).

Colton Dach scored for the Blackhawks (2-2-0). Spencer Knight made 16 saves.

Compher gave Detroit a 1-0 lead at 3:36 of the first period, finishing with a wrist shot from the left circle on the rush following a feed from Elmer Soderblom.

Brandsegg-Nygard extended it to 2-0 at 9:16 on a one-timer from the slot off Dylan Larkin's centering pass. It was the second goal of the preseason for the 19-year-old forward, who was selected in the first round (No. 15) of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Raymond made it 3-0 at 16:24 of the second period after scoring from in front on an assist from Jonatan Berggren, who stole the puck from defenseman Sam Rinzel after his initial pursuit in the neutral zone.

Dach cut it to 3-1 at 2:53 of the third period when he skated to the netfront from the center line and snuck a shot over Talbot’s left shoulder.

Red Wings at Blackhawks | Recap

Avalanche 4, Golden Knights 2: Jack Drury and Ross Colton each had a goal and an assist for the Colorado Avalanche in their win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Ball Arena in Denver.

Jason Polin and Joel Kiviranta also scored, and Trent Miner made 22 saves for the Avalanche (4-0-0).

Tanner Laczynski and Joe Fleming scored, and Dylan Coghlan had two assists for the Golden Knights (2-3-0). Carl Lindbom stopped 30 of 33 shots.

Drury gave the Avalanche a 1-0 lead at 10:43 of the first period. Colton sent a pass to Drury at the right face-off circle, who beat Lindbom with a snap shot.

Laczynski tied it 1-1 56 seconds into the second period when he buried a rebound off a Coghlan shot.

Fleming skated around Avalanche defenseman Sam Malinski with a toe-drag before sending a wrist shot past Miner from in tight to put Vegas up 2-1 at 11:55.

Polin evened it 2-2 at 1:59 of the third period, whacking a loose puck into a wide-open net.

Colton put the Avalanche ahead 3-2 at 5:54. After passing to himself between his legs, Drury pushed a one-handed pass to the front of the net, where Colton sent the puck past a diving Lindbom.

Kiviranta got an empty-net goal at 19:59 to secure the 4-2 final.

Colorado defenseman Ronnie Attard left the game early in the third period after colliding with Vegas forward Mathieu Cataford.

Golden Knights at Avalanche | Recap

Capitals 4, Blue Jackets 3: Tom Wilson and Connor McMichael each had a goal and an assist for the Washington Capitals in their win against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

Logan Thompson made 34 saves for the Capitals (4-0-0).

Boone Jenner scored twice on the power play for the Blue Jackets (2-4-0). Jet Greaves made 19 saves.

McMichael gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 8:25 of the first period when he deflected David Gucciardi’s point shot into the net.

Andrew Cristall made it 2-0 Washington at 17:25, tapping in a loose puck in front on the power play.

Jenner made it 2-1 at 7:52 of the second period on the power play, banking in a rebound off Thompson’s back.

Ilya Protas scored on a 2-on-1 to make it 3-1 Capitals at 10:10.

Jenner pulled Columbus to within 3-2 at 10:56, redirecting Zach Werenski's shot into the net just four seconds into a power play.

Wilson poke-checked a clearing attempt past Greaves to give Washington a 4-2 lead at 13:36.

Mathieu Olivier buried a rebound in front at 12:23 of the third period for the 4-3 final.

Capitals at Blue Jackets | Recap

Lightning 3, Panthers 2: The Tampa Bay Lightning remained undefeated during the preseason with their win against the Florida Panthers at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, Conor Geekie and Jakob Pelletier scored for the Lightning (5-0-0). Jonas Johansson made 17 saves.

MacKenzie Entwistle and Ryan McAllister scored, and Wilmer Skoog had two assists for the Panthers (2-3-0). Brandon Bussi made 26 saves.

Bjorkstrand gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 10:29 of the first period with a redirection of Darren Raddysh's shot during a 5-on-3 power play.

Entwistle tied it 1-1 at 14:45 when his centering pass for Skoog deflected in off Lightning forward Gage Goncalves.

Geekie put the Lightning back in front 2-1 at 11:00 of the second period, and Pelletier scored 28 seconds later to push the lead to 3-1.

McAllister cut it to 3-2 at 2:30 of the third period, scoring short side from the bottom of the right circle.

Canadiens 5, Senators 0: Jakub Dobes made 16 saves, and the Montreal Canadiens defeated the Ottawa Senators at Videotron Centre in Quebec City.

Kirby Dach and Lane Hutson each had a goal and an assist, and Brendan Gallagher had three assists for the Canadiens (4-1-0). Ivan Demidov and Alex Newhook each had two assists.

Leevi Merilainen made 18 saves for the Senators (2-2-0).

Oliver Kapanen gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 4:48 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer in front off a quick pass by Newhook from below the goal line.

Patrik Laine made it 2-0 on the power play at 6:14 of the second period. He one-timed a Demidov cross-ice pass at the top of the left face-off circle.

Alexandre Carrier then extended the lead to 3-0 at 8:53. After Gallagher fed him with a cross-ice pass, Carrier walked into the left circle and beat Merilainen with a wrist shot to the far side.

Hutson pushed it to 4-0 on the man-advantage at 4:27 of the third period. Dach won a face-off in the right circle, and Hutson carried the puck to the point before scoring with a wrist shot to the glove side.

Dach increased it to 5-0 with another power-play goal at 9:21, batting in a centering pass from Gallagher to finish a give-and-go.

Dobes preserved the shutout when he stopped Jake Sanderson’s hard wrist shot from low in the left circle at 11:20.

Kings 3, Mammoth 2: Taylor Ward scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Los Angeles Kings in their win against the Utah Mammoth at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Andrei Kuzmenko and Andre Lee also scored for the Kings (4-1-0), and Jeff Malott had two assists. Pheonix Copley made 23 saves.

Daniil But had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth (0-4-1) and Karel Vejmelka made 13 saves.

Kuzmenko gave the Kings a 1-0 lead, scoring from the slot off a centering pass from Malott at 10:07 of the first period.

Lee made it 2-0 for Los Angeles, recovering a loose puck in the slot and scoring off a spinning shot one minute into the second period.

Cameron Hebig cut it to 2-1 at 5:57, scoring off the rebound of a But shot from the point.

Just under two minutes later, But scored from the left circle, going far side into the top corner of the net to tie the game 2-2 at 7:47.

Ward's wrist shot on the rush from the right circle put the Kings up 3-2 at 15:02 of the third period.

