Sept. 30: NHL Preseason Roundup

Jonathan Toews left in the second period of the Winnipeg Jets’ 3-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old forward, who missed the previous two seasons because of health issues, finished his last shift at 9:05 of the second.

“He just tweaked something,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said. “Off day tomorrow, and we’ll get a look at him Thursday and find out what it is.”

The Winnipeg native, who won the Stanley Cup three times with the Chicago Blackhawks (2010, 2013, 2015), signed a one-year contract with the Jets on July 1.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist after signing an eight-year, $136 million contract with the Wild earlier on Tuesday. It has an average annual value of $17 million and will begin with the 2026-27 season.

The 28-year-old forward could have become an unrestricted free agent after this season. He had been eligible to sign an eight-year contract with Minnesota since July 1.

Jesper Wallstedt made 26 saves for the Wild (2-2-1).

Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for the Jets (1-3-1) in his preseason debut.

Cole Koepke scored on a backhand flip after a turnover to give the Jets a 1-0 lead at 5:24 of the first period.

Kaprizov’s stretch pass sprung Matt Boldy for a breakaway goal to tie it 1-1 at 11:50.

Vladislav Namestnikov made it 2-1 for the Jets just 48 seconds into the second period, scoring on a feed from behind the net from Alex Iafallo.

Kaprizov tipped in Zeev Buium’s point shot on the power play at 6:55 of the second period to tie the game 2-2.

Marcus Foligno gave the Wild a 3-2 lead at 14:29 on a short-handed breakaway.

Namestnikov left the game after being boarded by Yakov Trenin at 13:31 of the third period.