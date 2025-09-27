Sept. 26: NHL Preseason Roundup

Victor Hedman did not play after the first period for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 6-5 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa on Friday.

The Lightning captain had an assist but played just nine shifts totaling 7:24 of ice time. Coach Jon Cooper said postgame that Hedman sat out for precautionary reasons.

Wojciech Stachowiak had two goals and an assist, and Zemgus Girgensons also scored twice for Tampa Bay (3-0-0). Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and an assist, and Jonas Johansson made 16 saves on 17 shots before being replaced by Harrison Meneghin, who allowed four goals on 14 shots in the third period.

Bradly Nadeau and Givani Smith each had a goal and an assist, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored for Carolina (0-3-0). Justin Robidas and Joel Nystrom each had two assists, and Amir Miftakhov made 22 saves.

Girgensons gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 5:03 of the first period, scoring on a one-timer in the slot after Maxim Groshev forced a turnover on the forecheck.

Girgensons then made it 2-0 at 11:30 when he lifted his own rebound into the net from below the right face-off circle. The forward finished with two goals in 82 games last season.

Smith cut it to 2-1 at 14:46. He scored on the doorstep off a pass from Kevin Labanc from below the goal line.

Stachowiak extended the lead to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 19:05 of the second period, knocking in his own rebound from the right side following a pad save by Miftakhov.

Groshev made it 4-1 at 2:55 of the third period, scoring in the crease after Miftakhov couldn’t keep the puck covered at the left post.

Carolina quickly responded with two goals in 50 seconds. Gleb Trikozov cut it to 4-2 at 3:25 before Kotkaniemi made it 4-3 at 4:15 by lifting a wrist shot over Meneghin’s glove.

Kotkaniemi, however, left the game with 4:24 remaining in the third after taking a stick to the face from Girgensons, who was assessed a double minor for high-sticking.

Stachowiak scored his second of the game with a redirection of J.J. Moser’s point shot to make it 5-3 at 8:55.

Noel Gunler scored into an open net to cut it to 5-4 at 10:00.

Bjorkstrand pushed it to 6-4 at 12:27, one-timing a backhand feed from Jake Guentzel in the slot for a power-play goal.

Nadeau scored with 12 seconds left to make it 6-5. He stuffed the puck in from near the left post after Smith’s tip attempt went off the crossbar.