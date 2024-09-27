Sept. 26: NHL Preseason Roundup

Michkov has goal, assist in Flyers win; Nylander leaves Maple Leafs game for precautionary reasons after collision

Recap: Islanders @ Flyers 9.26.24

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Matvei Michkov had a goal and an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-0 win against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Michkov, the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has four points (one goal, three assists) in two preseason games for the Flyers. The 19-year-old forward had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 48 games in the Kontinental Hockey League last season, the second-most ever by a teenage KHL player.

Erik Johnson also scored, and Samuel Ersson stopped all 37 shots he faced for the Flyers (2-1-0).

Marcus Hogberg made 24 saves for the Islanders (1-2-0)

Johnson gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:36 of the third period, putting away a rebound at the left post after Cam York’s shot bounced back off the end boards.

Michkov scored an empty-net goal at 18:57 for the 2-0 final.

Maple Leafs 2, Canadiens 1: William Nylander left the game for precautionary reasons following a collision in the first period for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their win against the Montreal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Nylander went down in the neutral zone and collided into the leg of Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak following a stick shove from Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson.

John Tavares and Robertson scored for Toronto (1-1-1). Anthony Stolarz stopped nine of 10 shots in two periods, and Matt Murray made seven saves in relief.

Dvorak scored for the Canadiens (2-1-0). Jakub Dobes made 32 saves.

Tavares gave Toronto a 1-0 lead at 10:12 of the first period on the power play, redirecting a pass from Mitch Marner.

Dvorak tied it 1-1 at 5:39 of the second period after scoring on the backhand.

Robertson put the Maple Leafs back ahead 2-1 at 18:04, skating in and scoring on a wrist shot after stealing the puck at the left point.

Recap: Canadiens @ Maple Leafs 9.26.24

Rangers 5, Bruins 2: Chris Kreider and Brennan Othmann each had a goal an an assist for the New York Rangers in their win against the Boston Bruins at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Adam Fox, Jonny Brodzinski and Adam Edstrom also scored for the Rangers (3-0-0). Jonathan Quick made 10 saves on 12 shots through two periods before being replaced by Louis Domingue, who stopped all 12 shots he faced.

Brett Harrison and Mark Kastelic scored for the Bruins (1-2-0) and Brandon Bussi made 28 saves on 32 shots.

Fox gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead on a power-play goal at 7:31 of the first period as Kreider collected a rebound in front of the crease and fed the puck to Fox on the left side.

Harrison tied the game at 14:42 after a Rangers turnover at the blue line, skating down the left side and tucking the puck in the corner of the net.

Kreider redirected Jacob Trouba's blast from the left point to put the Rangers back up 2-1 at 18:05.

Just over a minute later, at 19:25, Othmann won a race for the puck in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway for a 3-1 Rangers lead.

Brodzinski put the Rangers up 4-1, batting the rebound of his own shot out of the air at 5:22 of the second period.

Kastelic redirected a Drew Bavaro shot at 13:28 to cut it to 4-2.

Edstrom's empty-net goal at 17:57 of the third period made the final 5-2.

Recap: Bruins @ Rangers 9.26.24

Sabres 3, Senators 2: Noah Ostlund scored 2:01 into overtime for the Buffalo Sabres, who rallied for a win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Ostlund, the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, skated in from the left circle and went forehand-backhand to beat Senators goalie Dustin Tokarski. The goal came after Isak Rosen tied it 2-2 with 41 seconds remaining in the third period.

Linus Ullmark made his debut for Ottawa.

The 31-year-old goalie, who was acquired by the Senators in a trade with the Boston Bruins on June 24, stopped 28 of 29 shots before being replaced midway through the second period by Dustin Tokarski.

Josh Dunne also scored, and Vsevolod Komarov had two assists for the Sabres (4-0-0). Felix Sandstrom made 14 saves.

Adam Gaudette and Noah Gregor scored, and Carter Yakemchuk had two assists for Ottawa (2-0-1). Tokarski made 10 saves.

Gregor gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 7:55 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle on the rush.

Dunne tied it 1-1 at 10:00 with a wrist shot from the right circle.

Gaudette’s power-play goal put Ottawa back ahead 2-1 at 11:46 of the third period, scoring near the left post.

Recap: Sabres @ Senators 9.26.24

Latest News

Kraft Hockeyville finds 'jewel in the wilderness' in Elliot Lake

Hockeyville Hub: Elliot Lake

Gibson out 3-6 weeks for Ducks after emergency appendectomy surgery

Doughty could miss time for Kings after sustaining lower-body injury

Josh Allen narrates video announcing Dahlin as Sabres captain

Markstrom's new mask features rendering of terrifying Jersey Devil

2024 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

Sabrina Carpenter rocks bedazzled Maple Leafs jersey at Toronto show

Jeff Skinner hoping for 1st taste of playoffs with Oilers

List of NHL captains

Dahlin named Sabres captain, replaces Okposo

Training Camp Buzz: Dahlin could play for Sabres in Global Series Challenge

Sabres bond during Bayern Munich soccer stadium tour in Germany

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Sabres thrilled to open new arena with NHL Global Series Challenge Germany

Munich to host NHL Global Fan Tour Sept. 27-28

Sept. 25: NHL Preseason Roundup

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings