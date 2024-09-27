Sept. 26: NHL Preseason Roundup

Matvei Michkov had a goal and an assist for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 2-0 win against the New York Islanders at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Michkov, the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, has four points (one goal, three assists) in two preseason games for the Flyers. The 19-year-old forward had 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 48 games in the Kontinental Hockey League last season, the second-most ever by a teenage KHL player.

Erik Johnson also scored, and Samuel Ersson stopped all 37 shots he faced for the Flyers (2-1-0).

Marcus Hogberg made 24 saves for the Islanders (1-2-0)

Johnson gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 4:36 of the third period, putting away a rebound at the left post after Cam York’s shot bounced back off the end boards.

Michkov scored an empty-net goal at 18:57 for the 2-0 final.