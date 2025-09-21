Sept. 20: NHL Preseason Roundup

Bourque, Stars edge Blues in shootout

Blues at Stars | Recap

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Mavrik Bourque had a goal for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 shootout win against the St. Louis Blues at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Remi Poirier made 10 saves on 11 shots for Dallas before being replaced by Antoine Bibeau, who stopped all four shots he faced in the third period.

Justin Carbonneau scored for St. Louis. Jordan Binnington allowed one goal on 20 shots in two periods, and Colten Ellis made 14 saves in relief. Logan Mailloux, who was acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens on July 1, had one assist in 25:29 of ice time.

Each team was playing its first game of the preseason.

Carbonneau gave the Blues a 1-0 lead on the power play 50 seconds into the second period with a low wrist shot from the left circle. The 18-year-old forward was selected with the No. 19 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Bourque tied it 1-1 when he slipped in a rebound on the doorstep off a point shot from Adam Erne.

Bibeau stopped all three shooters he faced, and Sam Steel scored the only goal of the shootout to secure the 2-1 final.

