Preseason roundup: Fantilli scores 1st for Blue Jackets

Adam Fantilli scored his first goal with the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Wednesday.

Fantilli, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, gave the Blue Jackets a 4-3 lead on a one-timer through traffic at 8:43 of the third period.

Patrik Laine, Johnny Gaudreau and Kirill Marchenko each had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson each had two assists for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves.

Zemgus Girgensons, Owen Power and Zach Benson scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves.

Laine scored his third goal of the preseason at 6:15 of the first period to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead. Emil Bemstrom then scored his third of the preseason on a power play at 9:04 to make it 2-0.

Girgensons cut it to 2-1 at 11:38.

Gaudreau gave Columbus a 3-1 lead 23 seconds into the second period.

Power cut it to 3-2 at 13:53, and Benson tied it 3-3 at 18:45.

After Fantilli put Columbus back in front, Marchenko scored an empty-net goal at 18:32 of the third for the 5-3 final.

Devils 5, Rangers 2: Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer each had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in their win against the New York Rangers at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Ondrej Palat had three assists for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves.

Adam Fox and Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers. Jonathan Quick made 14 saves.

Jesper Bratt gave the Devils a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 7:12 of the first period.

Luke Hughes scored 32 seconds later from above the left circle to make it 2-0.

Cuylle cut it to 2-1 at 1:58 of the second period, scoring after Braden Schneider's initial shot caromed to him off the end boards.

Mercer scored a power-play goal on a rush at 5:26 to make it 3-1.

Fox pulled the Rangers to within 3-2 with a power-play goal at 10:58, but Hughes responded with his own goal on the man-advantage to push it to 4-2 at 13:09.

Hischier scored an empty-net goal at 17:35 of the third period for the 5-2 final.