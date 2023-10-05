Latest News

On Campus: Celebrini leads NCAA freshman class this season

Vegas Golden Knights 2023-24 season preview

Golden Knights season preview: Similar roster returns after Cup title 
Toronto Maple Leafs 2023-24 season preview

Maple Leafs season preview: Grit added to build on playoff success
Super 16: Defending champion Golden Knights remain team to beat

NHL salary cap could increase to 88 million next season

NHL salary cap could increase by $4.5 million next season
Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Panthers visit Universal Studios amusement park
Connor Bedard already such a pro says Taylor Hall

Bedard ‘already such a pro’ heading into 1st season with Blackhawks
2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker
nhl fantasy hockey cheat sheet pools draft kit

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet
NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 250 Player Rankings

Fantasy hockey top 250 player rankings
Arthur Kaliyev to have hearing with NHL Department of Player Safety

Kaliyev to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Kings game
Camp Buzz: Palmieri back at practice with Islanders

Training Camp Buzz: Palmieri returns to practice with Islanders
Art Ross Trophy winner debated by NHL.com writers

Bedard scores 1st preseason goal in Blackhawks win

Bedard impresses Blackhawks again in latest preseason win
Preseason roundup: Bedard has 3 points in Blackhawks win

Vancouver Canucks 2023-24 season preview

Canucks season preview: Hughes leads way in new role as captain
Kaprizov says fire's been lit for successful season

Kaprizov says 'fire's been lit' for successful season with Wild
Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge launches today

Preseason roundup: Fantilli scores 1st for Blue Jackets

Laine, Gaudreau each has goal, assist; Jack Hughes gets 2 points for Devils

© Jason Mowry / Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Adam Fantilli scored his first goal with the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Wednesday.

Fantilli, who was the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, gave the Blue Jackets a 4-3 lead on a one-timer through traffic at 8:43 of the third period.

Patrik Laine, Johnny Gaudreau and Kirill Marchenko each had a goal and an assist, and Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson each had two assists for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins made 23 saves.

Zemgus Girgensons, Owen Power and Zach Benson scored for Buffalo. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 28 saves.

Laine scored his third goal of the preseason at 6:15 of the first period to give the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead. Emil Bemstrom then scored his third of the preseason on a power play at 9:04 to make it 2-0.

Girgensons cut it to 2-1 at 11:38.

Gaudreau gave Columbus a 3-1 lead 23 seconds into the second period.

Power cut it to 3-2 at 13:53, and Benson tied it 3-3 at 18:45.

After Fantilli put Columbus back in front, Marchenko scored an empty-net goal at 18:32 of the third for the 5-3 final.

Devils 5, Rangers 2: Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer each had a goal and an assist for the New Jersey Devils in their win against the New York Rangers at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Ondrej Palat had three assists for the Devils. Vitek Vanecek made 19 saves.

Adam Fox and Will Cuylle scored for the Rangers. Jonathan Quick made 14 saves.

Jesper Bratt gave the Devils a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 7:12 of the first period.

Luke Hughes scored 32 seconds later from above the left circle to make it 2-0.

Cuylle cut it to 2-1 at 1:58 of the second period, scoring after Braden Schneider's initial shot caromed to him off the end boards.

Mercer scored a power-play goal on a rush at 5:26 to make it 3-1.

Fox pulled the Rangers to within 3-2 with a power-play goal at 10:58, but Hughes responded with his own goal on the man-advantage to push it to 4-2 at 13:09.

Hischier scored an empty-net goal at 17:35 of the third period for the 5-2 final.

Recap: Rangers at Devils 10.4.23

Red Wings 2, Penguins 1: James Reimer made 21 saves for the Detroit Red Wings in their win against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Simon Edvinsson and Daniel Sprong scored, and J.T. Compher had two assists for Detroit.

Xavier Ouellet scored for Pittsburgh. Alex Nedeljkovic made 22 saves.

Ouellet gave the Penguins a 1-0 lead at 17:38 of the first period, scoring with a backhand off an assist from Jansen Harkins.

Sprong scored his third of the preseason on a slap shot near the blue line to tie it 1-1 at 5:32 of the second period.

Edvinsson, who was the No. 6 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, put the Red Wings ahead 2-1 at 13:14 of the third period. He scored with a wrist shot from the left circle during a 4-on-4.

Recap: Red Wings at Penguins 10.4.23