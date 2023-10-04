Preseason roundup: Carlson, Capitals get past Bruins in OT

John Carlson had a goal and two assists, and Matthew Phillips scored at 4:04 of overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 5-4 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday.

Tom Wilson had a goal and an assist, and Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dylan Strome each had two assists for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper made 16 saves.

Milan Lucic had a goal and an assist, and Linus Ullmark made 36 saves for the Bruins.

Connor McMichael scored 26 seconds into the first period to give Washington a 1-0 lead.

James van Riemsdyk scored 27 seconds later at :53 to tie it 1-1, and Mason Lohrei put Boston in front 2-1 at 2:42.

Wilson responded with a power-play goal to tie it 2-2 at 7:51 before Sonny Milano gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 15:57.

Lucic tied it 3-3 at 8:23 of the second period.

Carlson put Washington back in front 4-3 with a power-play goal 43 seconds into the third period, but Matthew Poitras tied it 4-4 at 4:57.