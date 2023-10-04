Bedard impresses Blackhawks again in latest preseason win

Defenseman Connor Murphy, who scored off a pass from Bedard in the second period, said he noticed Bedard’s playmaking before he joined the Blackhawks.

“Yeah, that's something I was impressed with, and I think just only watching him on TV when he was with the World Junior stuff and highlights,” Murphy said. “Everyone talks about his world-class release, but even more so the way he’s able to read the play and make the play that’s there and not just force shots all the time.”

That, and even the threat of Bedard shooting can benefit his teammates.

“He knows that guys are going to respect the shot and that kind of opens up lanes,” Murphy said. “My goal is all because everyone on the draw was so worried about him getting that release off, and it created an open space for someone else to be able to get a shot.”

Bedard led the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.25) in 57 regular-season games with Regina last season. His 72 assists were tied for the league lead with Prince George forward Riley Heidt.

And he has been making an impact with the Blackhawks, be it in preseason games or at practice -- or after practice. On Saturday, about 20 minutes after practice officially ended, Bedard remained on the ice, shooting pucks by himself for a full 10 minutes. His energy and passion for the game is rubbing off on a team looking to get back to its glory days, when it won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015).

“I think just having younger players and first-year guys around, it gives everyone energy,” Murphy said. “Seeing the hunger that they have to get better, Connor, Kevin (Korchinski, defenseman), all these guys we have, them wanting to get the best of themselves and grow to be a big-time NHL player, it's really contagious and you want to just work with them and want to see them succeed and want to work hard alongside and be a good teammate for all of them.”