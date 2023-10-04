Latest News

Bedard impresses Blackhawks again in latest preseason win

Forward scores 1st goal with Chicago, has 2 more assists against Red Wings

bedard_handshake_line

© Getty Images

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

CHICAGO -- Connor Bedard has received a lot of well-deserved fanfare for his shot and ability to score goals.

But the forward’s passing and playmaking have been just as impressive with the Chicago Blackhawks during training camp, and they were on display again Tuesday when Bedard had an empty-net goal and two assists in a 4-2 preseason win against the Detroit Red Wings at United Center.

“That's what I said this morning: Everybody talks about his shot, but if you look at what he can do with the puck and find guys and his vision, it's probably right up there with the best thing he can do,” Blackhawks forward Corey Perry said of Bedard, the No. 1 pick at the 2023 NHL Draft. Bedard had the secondary assist on Perry’s second goal Tuesday. “He's a special player.”

Bedard has five points in three preseason games. He had two assists in a 2-1 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues on Sept. 28.

DET@CHI: Bedard nets empty net PPG

Defenseman Connor Murphy, who scored off a pass from Bedard in the second period, said he noticed Bedard’s playmaking before he joined the Blackhawks.

“Yeah, that's something I was impressed with, and I think just only watching him on TV when he was with the World Junior stuff and highlights,” Murphy said. “Everyone talks about his world-class release, but even more so the way he’s able to read the play and make the play that’s there and not just force shots all the time.”

That, and even the threat of Bedard shooting can benefit his teammates.

“He knows that guys are going to respect the shot and that kind of opens up lanes,” Murphy said. “My goal is all because everyone on the draw was so worried about him getting that release off, and it created an open space for someone else to be able to get a shot.”

Bedard led the Western Hockey League in goals (71), points (143), shots on goal (360), points per game (2.51) and goals per game (1.25) in 57 regular-season games with Regina last season. His 72 assists were tied for the league lead with Prince George forward Riley Heidt.

And he has been making an impact with the Blackhawks, be it in preseason games or at practice -- or after practice. On Saturday, about 20 minutes after practice officially ended, Bedard remained on the ice, shooting pucks by himself for a full 10 minutes. His energy and passion for the game is rubbing off on a team looking to get back to its glory days, when it won the Stanley Cup three times (2010, 2013, 2015).

“I think just having younger players and first-year guys around, it gives everyone energy,” Murphy said. “Seeing the hunger that they have to get better, Connor, Kevin (Korchinski, defenseman), all these guys we have, them wanting to get the best of themselves and grow to be a big-time NHL player, it's really contagious and you want to just work with them and want to see them succeed and want to work hard alongside and be a good teammate for all of them.”

Recap: Red Wings at Blackhawks 10.3.23

Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said Bedard’s play with the puck is “a different way of thinking.” There was evidence of that Tuesday.

“I don’t know if you if you noticed in the third, the one time he was kind of cornered at the top and he fired it right off the side wall to himself and got himself out of trouble,” Richardson said. “Most players would never do that or even think to do that. It’s very unique, and it’s going to give him a chance to have more offensive time with the puck. So, it’s fun to watch.”

You can tell Bedard has been itching to score goals this preseason, and the chances have been there. He didn’t react much to his empty-net goal against Detroit, his first with Chicago, but Richardson enjoyed it.

The Blackhawks open the regular season Oct. 10 at the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“He wants to score a nice goal and I don’t know if he even counts those, but I count them,” he said. “There are no pictures in the goal column, it’s just the number. I think he just wants to have a good game here at home, especially.

“I think he’s hard on himself, so we’re going to have to lighten him up and make sure he enjoys these times, because wins in the NHL are hard to come by and once it starts for real, they’re really hard to come by.”