NHL Playoffs Buzz: Dorofeyev game-time decision for Golden Knights for Game 6

Vegas Golden Knights

Forward Pavel Dorofeyev (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision when the Golden Knights face the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the Western Conference First Round on Thursday (7:30 ET; FDSNNO, SCRIPPS, ESPN, TVAS2, SN360).

"We'll see how he is for tomorrow," Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday. "We didn't skate today. But we'll have a better idea tomorrow."

Dorofeyev left the a 3-2 overtime win in Game 5 on Tuesday at 15:56 of the third period and did not return. He has one goal and one assist in the series after leading the team in goals with a career-high 35 and 52 points in the regular season.

If Dorofeyev can't play, the Golden Knights have options including Victor Olofsson, who played in the first three games of the series.

"If he can't go, we'll think about who goes in the lineup and go from there," Cassidy said. "I'm pretty comfortable with however it works out."

Vegas leads the best-of-7 series 3-2. -- Paul Delos Santos