Here are the Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 15:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

The New York Rangers will clinch the Metropolitan Division, Eastern Conference and Presidents' Trophy:

If they defeat the Ottawa Senators in any fashion (7:30 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN5, RDS2).

The Boston Bruins will clinch the Atlantic Division:

If they defeat the Washington Capitals in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MNMT, NHLN, NESN).

The New York Islanders will clinch a playoff berth:

If they defeat the New Jersey Devils in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, MSGSN) OR if they get one point AND either of the following occurs:

-- The Detroit Red Wings lose to the Montreal Canadiens in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, SN, RDS)

-- The Capitals lose to the Bruins in any fashion

OR if any of the following occurs:

-- The Red Wings lose to the Canadiens in regulation AND the Capitals lose to the Bruins in regulation

-- The Red Wings lose to the Canadiens in regulation AND the Pittsburgh Penguins lose to the Nashville Predators in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT+, BSSO)

-- The Capitals lose to the Bruins in regulation AND the Penguins lose to the Predators in any fashion

The Islanders will clinch the No. 3 seed in the Metropolitan Division:

If they defeat the Devils in any fashion OR if they get one point AND the Capitals lose to the Bruins in any fashion

OR

If the Capitals lose to the Bruins in regulation AND the Penguins lose to the Predators in any fashion

WESTERN CONFERENCE

The Vancouver Canucks (idle) will clinch the Pacific Division:

If the Edmonton Oilers lose to the San Jose Sharks in any fashion (9:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SNOL, NBCSCA).

The Predators will clinch the first wild card:

If they get at least one point against the Penguins.

First Round matchups that can be locked today:

Carolina Hurricanes (M2) vs. New York Islanders (M3) – Locked in with the Rangers' AND Islanders' playoff seed clinching scenarios outlined above.

Boston Bruins (A1) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (WC1) – Locked in with the Bruins' AND Rangers' playoff seed clinching scenarios outlined above.

Florida Panthers (A2) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (A3) – Locked in with the Bruins' playoff seed clinching scenario outlined above.