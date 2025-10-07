Opening Night roster surprises include Laba of Rangers, Cootes of Canucks

The 2025-26 NHL season opens with a tripleheader Tuesday, but all 32 teams had to submit their Opening Night rosters.
Several young players made good impressions throughout training camp and earned themselves a spot with their respective teams.
Defenseman Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders, and forward Michael Misa, the No. 2 pick by the San Jose Sharks, were expected to make their respective teams -- and did.
Still, there were other players who were not necessarily expected to make their team out of training camp.
Here are 12 who were surprise additions to the roster, according to NHL.com:
Nikita Chibrikov, RW, Winnipeg Jets
Injuries up front opened the door for Chibrikov to make the Jets roster, and the 22-year-old took advantage.
Chibrikov had two points (one goal, one assist) in four preseason games for Winnipeg. He signed a two-year contract Sunday with an average annual value of $875,000.
Selected by the Jets in the second round (No. 50) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Chibrikov had 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 30 games with Manitoba of the American Hockey League last season before a knee injury ended his season.
“Great for [Chibrikov], real happy for him, get some security there, obviously,” coach Scott Arniel said Sunday. “One of the young prospects for us that has kind of got opportunities in the last couple of years here.
“The big injury, that was a tough injury, missed a lot of hockey. Not just the injury, but the rehab itself was hard, very, very hard. I got a chance to talk to him just after his surgery, I know that management talked to him and made the point of how it was going to be tough and how he needed to work to make sure that he came back in good shape.”