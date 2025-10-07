Opening Night roster surprises include Laba of Rangers, Cootes of Canucks

Braeden Cootes, C, Vancouver Canucks

Cootes will be the first 18-year-old to start the season with the Canucks since Petr Nedved in 1990. The forward had four points (two goals, two assists) in four preseason games with Vancouver. He was selected by the Canucks with the No. 15 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

“Obviously, he prepared himself really well this summer,” Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin told Sportsnet on Monday. “And we were aware of his character and his drive and all the off-ice side stuff with him as a player. But I think he just dedicated himself. He just seemed to absorb (information) and kept getting better, learning how to practice and playing with pace, understanding how we want to play. And the coaches have been really impressed with his coachability. He definitely earned this.”

Cootes had 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) in 69 games for Seattle of the Western Hockey League last season.

“I wouldn’t say I’d be surprised,” Cootes said of making the team. “Obviously I’m honored that I’m still here and very grateful, but I believed that I can do it and I’m just trying to work as hard as I can.”

Emmitt Finnie, C, Detroit Red Wings

Finnie is one of three 20-year-old rookies to make the Red Wings roster, along with forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard and defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka.

Finnie is considered the biggest surprise of the three because he was selected by Detroit in the seventh round (No. 201) of the 2023 NHL Draft and was not expected to progress as quickly. Brandsegg-Nygard was selected by Detroit at No. 15 in the 2024 NHL Draft and Sandin-Pellikka was selected No. 17 in the 2023 draft.

Finnie had four points (two goals, two assists) in seven preseason games for Detroit. Brandsegg-Nygard led the Red Wings in scoring during the preseason with seven points (four goals, three assists) in seven games.

“They’re great guys and for three of them to come in and win jobs and be so well-received in the locker room, it speaks to show how guys believe in them,” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “I’m excited for them and for our team because of them.”

Nikita Grebenkin, RW, Philadelphia Flyers

Acquired in a trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs on March 7, Grebenkin had two points (one goal, one assist) in six preseason games for Philadelphia.

The 22-year-old had 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 39 games for Toronto of the AHL and seven points (three goals, four assists) in 11 games with Lehigh Valley of the AHL after the trade.

“He can play in front of the net,” Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said following a 4-3 preseason loss to the Islanders on Thursday “He’s a sticky guy, he comes up with loose pucks in the corner. You always need those corner guys that can come out with the pucks. If we can continue to teach him to play that way, he can be a real force out there, grab pucks, hang on to pucks. I think in the first period he almost split the [defense], that’s good stuff. We want that from him, so I hope he continues to do that.”