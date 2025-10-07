NHL On Tap: Panthers begin Cup defense to launch ESPN tripleheader

Opening night in the NHL is Tuesday and there are three nationally televised games on the schedule. Here are five things to watch:

Three-peat attempt begins

The Florida Panthers open the 2025-26 season and defense of their back-to-back Stanley Cup wins against the Chicago Blackhawks at Amerant Bank Arena (5 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). Thought banner will go up, two of the main players who helped get it there, Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov and alternate captain Matthew Tkachuk, will not be on the ice. Both are sidelined long term because of injury, with Tkachuk likely out until at least December following surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle Aug. 22 and Barkov expected to miss 7-9 months after surgery to his ACL and MCL in his right knee.

Penguins vs. Sullivan

For a decade, Mike Sullivan guided the Pittsburgh Penguins, winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 as their coach. Now, Sullivan will start the season behind the opposing bench with the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN1, TVAS). Sullivan left the Penguins after they missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in three consecutive seasons. The Rangers are coming off a disappointing season, failing to make the playoffs after winning the Presidents' Trophy and reaching the Eastern Conference Final.