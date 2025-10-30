NHL On Tap: Toews to face Blackhawks for 1st time

There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Thursday, including two nationally televised in the United States. Thursday also marks the fourth week of "NHL Coast to Coast," a weekly whip-around studio show on Prime Video in Canada giving viewers live look-ins, highlights and analysis of all the games. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.

Strange Toews are here

Jonathan Toews will forever be remembered as captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, a player who brought the franchise back to prominence, helping them win the Stanley Cup three times. On Thursday, he will do something he’s never done -- play against them. Toews is now a member of the Winnipeg Jets (7-3-0), who will host Chicago at Canada Life Centre (8 p.m. ET; TSN3, CHSN). Toews has five points (two goals, three assists) in 10 games, averaging 15:54 of ice time per game. Not bad for a 37-year-old who is playing in the NHL for the first time since the end of the 2022-23 season. And while Blackhawks fans will see their former captain in another uniform, Toews will get a close-up look at the future of the team in Connor Bedard, who had his first NHL hat trick Tuesday and has Chicago (5-3-2) on a 5-1-1 run. The past meets the future in Winnipeg.

Dueling streaks

Winning streaks are on the line when the Tampa Bay Lightning host the Dallas Stars at Benchmark International Arena (7 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT). Tampa Bay (4-4-2) has won three in a row after a four-game losing streak, led by Nikita Kucherov, who has eight points (two goals, six assists) during a five-game point streak, including a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at the Nashville Predators on Tuesday. The Stars (6-3-1) have also won three straight after a four-game losing streak. Mikko Rantanen had an assist in the Stars’ 1-0 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, giving him five points (one goal, four assists) during a four-game point streak.