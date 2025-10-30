Kraken remain 'work in progress' while off to best-ever start to season

Seattle getting contributions throughout lineup with coach Lambert emphasizing defense, attention to detail

By Nicholas J. Cotsonika
@cotsonika NHL.com Columnist

The Seattle Kraken are off to their best start since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2021-22.

The best part?

They still have a lot of room for improvement, and the coaches and players know it.

"That's probably what I'm most proud of right now," general manager Jason Botterill said. "They understand they're still a work in progress. Our individuals are a work in progress, and our team is a work in progress."

At 5-2-3, the Kraken have 13 points, the most they've had through 10 games.

They're tied with the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights. With a .650 points percentage, they’re tied with the Dallas Stars for 10th in the League.

This is a good place to take stock, and not just because 10 games is a round number.

The Kraken went 35-41-6 last season, seventh in the Pacific, and their .463 points percentage was tied with the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers for 27th in the NHL.

This is Seattle's first season with Botterill as GM and Lane Lambert as coach. Botterill was promoted from assistant GM on April 22, replacing Ron Francis, who was named president of hockey operations. Lambert was hired June 5, replacing Dan Bylsma, who had been fired April 21 after one season.

The first 10 games were going to be a gauntlet. They included eight games against teams that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and a six-game road trip.

Then the Kraken dealt with injuries and absences, making it more difficult. At one point, they had six players out of the lineup.

But they've found ways to earn points.

"To show that resilience in different situations is great to see," Botterill said. "We're a team that …"

Botterill's voice trailed off for a moment.

"You just look at it, and it's no secret," he continued. "We don't have that elite player. It's going to be difficult for us to match up against an elite line, whether it's [the Edmonton Oilers, the Colorado Avalanche or the Stars], but we have to find different matchups throughout the lineup that can go to our benefit, and that's what I've really liked so far. Hey, different players have stepped up at different moments."

Seattle has had several good stories.

Defenseman Brandon Montour scored twice and had an assist Tuesday, when the Kraken came back from a 3-0 deficit in the third period to force overtime before losing 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens. It was his second game back following a four-game leave of absence because of the death of his older brother, Cameron. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in six games.

MTL@SEA: Montour evens the score with his second late in the 3rd

Goalie Joey Daccord is 5-1-2 with a 2.68 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and one shutout in eight games, but his numbers don't do him justice. The shutout came in a goaltending duel against the Winnipeg Jets and Connor Hellebuyck, the reigning winner of the Hart (most valuable player) and Vezina (best goalie) trophies. It was a 1-0 game until the Kraken tacked on two empty-net goals to win 3-0 on the road Oct. 23, and Daccord finished with 32 saves.

Veteran forwards Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle lead Seattle in scoring. Schwartz has nine points (four goals, five assists) in 10 games, and Eberle has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 10 games. But the Kraken have several young players to watch, including three top-10 NHL Draft picks at forward: 22-year-old Matty Beniers (No. 2, 2021 NHL Draft), 21-year-old Shane Wright (No. 4, 2022) and 19-year-old Berkly Catton (No. 8, 2024).

That doesn’t include 24-year-old Kaapo Kakko, who was selected by the New York Rangers with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and was traded to the Kraken on Dec. 18, 2024. He has been out with a broken hand but is expected to return soon.

Wright (three goals, three assists) and Beniers (one goal, five assists) each has six points in 10 games. Catton has three assists through the first five games of his NHL career.

VGK@SEA: Beniers puts home Eberle's silky setup for PPG

"If we're going to have success with our organization, we have to continue to develop our younger players," Botterill said. "It's just not the rookies. It's a Matty Beniers. It's a Kakko."

Lambert is known for attention to detail and defensive structure. He has relied a lot on assistant Jessica Campbell and head of player strategy Justin Rai from an offensive standpoint. Seattle also brought in assistants Aaron Schneekloth and Chris Taylor, who have experience in the American Hockey League and a development background.

"Lane has come as advertised, for sure," Botterill said. "He's very direct with the players. He's added more clarity to our team from a defensive standpoint. I've also loved how Lane has utilized his staff."

There is a long way to go, not just this season, but for the long term.

The Kraken are 11th in the NHL in goals against per game (2.80) but tied with the Stars for 23rd in goals per game (2.80). They're tied with the Anaheim Ducks for 18th on the power play (20.0 percent), and they're 29th on the penalty kill (64.0 percent). They're 29th in 5-on-5 shot attempts percentage (45.0 percent).

Their next chance to improve those numbers comes at home against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

"We like where we're at, and obviously where our record's at, but I like that our team and our players understand, like, 'Hey, we still have a lot to improve on,'" Botterill said. "We're improved from a defensive standpoint, but we have to continue to be sharper in that area. We have to continue to find ways to create more at 5-on-5. I know the PK, that's an area where Lane really strives for and is proud of, and that's an area where we have to continue to improve.

"We've had a huge focus in our group here on individual player development. Our coaching staff has bought into that, and I give our players credit, because they've also bought into that. That's what we're continuing to work at right now."

