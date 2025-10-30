Kraken remain 'work in progress' while off to best-ever start to season

The Seattle Kraken are off to their best start since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2021-22.

The best part?

They still have a lot of room for improvement, and the coaches and players know it.

"That's probably what I'm most proud of right now," general manager Jason Botterill said. "They understand they're still a work in progress. Our individuals are a work in progress, and our team is a work in progress."

At 5-2-3, the Kraken have 13 points, the most they've had through 10 games.

They're tied with the Los Angeles Kings for second in the Pacific Division, two points behind the Vegas Golden Knights. With a .650 points percentage, they’re tied with the Dallas Stars for 10th in the League.

This is a good place to take stock, and not just because 10 games is a round number.

The Kraken went 35-41-6 last season, seventh in the Pacific, and their .463 points percentage was tied with the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers for 27th in the NHL.

This is Seattle's first season with Botterill as GM and Lane Lambert as coach. Botterill was promoted from assistant GM on April 22, replacing Ron Francis, who was named president of hockey operations. Lambert was hired June 5, replacing Dan Bylsma, who had been fired April 21 after one season.

The first 10 games were going to be a gauntlet. They included eight games against teams that made the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season and a six-game road trip.

Then the Kraken dealt with injuries and absences, making it more difficult. At one point, they had six players out of the lineup.

But they've found ways to earn points.

"To show that resilience in different situations is great to see," Botterill said. "We're a team that …"

Botterill's voice trailed off for a moment.

"You just look at it, and it's no secret," he continued. "We don't have that elite player. It's going to be difficult for us to match up against an elite line, whether it's [the Edmonton Oilers, the Colorado Avalanche or the Stars], but we have to find different matchups throughout the lineup that can go to our benefit, and that's what I've really liked so far. Hey, different players have stepped up at different moments."

Seattle has had several good stories.

Defenseman Brandon Montour scored twice and had an assist Tuesday, when the Kraken came back from a 3-0 deficit in the third period to force overtime before losing 4-3 to the Montreal Canadiens. It was his second game back following a four-game leave of absence because of the death of his older brother, Cameron. He has seven points (two goals, five assists) in six games.