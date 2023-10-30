NHL On Tap: Ducks try to sweep road trip of at least 4 games for 1st time in 10 seasons

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Monday.

Road warriors

The Anaheim Ducks will look to sweep a road trip of at least four games for the first time in 10 seasons when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSD, BSSC). The Ducks (4-4-0) arrive in the Steel City after victories at the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-2 in overtime), Boston Bruins (4-3 in overtime) and Philadelphia Flyers (7-4). Anaheim has won four in a row away from home on four other occasions (Dec. 17-23, 2013; Feb. 5-13, 2011; Oct. 21-27, 2008; Nov. 19-24, 1993). Pittsburgh (3-5-0) lost 5-2 to the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, its fourth loss in five games. Secondary scoring has been an issue. Sidney Crosby (five goals), Bryan Rust (five), Evgeni Malkin (four) and Reilly Smith (four) have scored 18 of the Penguins' 23 goals. -- Mike G. Morreale, staff writer

Rangers try for road sweep in Wheeler's return to Winnipeg

Overreaction was the theme of the premiere Super 16 of the season with the New York Rangers ranked eighth in the weekly NHL.com power rankings. Fast forward to this week: They've won four consecutive games and are 6-2-0 entering their game at the Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG), which allows me to join the overreaction club, first by stating Peter Laviolette will win the Jack Adams Award voted as NHL coach of the year. There are systems in place that have seen the Rangers become difficult to play against, thriving on a power play ranked second in the League (34.5 percent) -- with goals in seven of their first eight games -- and working harder and smarter. New York will try to complete a 5-0-0 road trip against a Jets team (4-3-1) not yet ranked in the Super 16 and has points in four straight games (3-0-1) despite blowing a 3-1 second-period lead in a 4-3 overtime loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Rangers forward Blake Wheeler returns to Canada Life Centre for the first time since signing a one-year, $800,000 contract with New York after the Jets bought out his contract. -- Jon Lane, staff writer

Bruins look to make history against Florida

The Bruins have already done something they haven't done in 86 years, start a season with points in eight consecutive games (7-0-1). The only time they've done that was the beginning of the 1937-38 season. They have a chance to do something they've never done, points in nine straight to open a season, when they play the Florida Panthers at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, TVAS2). The Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 in Boston on Saturday to tie the team record for consecutive games with a point to start a season. They have allowed two or fewer goals in seven of their eight games, the lone hiccup the overtime loss to the Ducks that Mike referenced above. Boston has allowed 12 goals (1.50 per game), the fewest of any team in the NHL, and is 33-for-34 on the penalty kill (97.1 percent). David Pastrnak has five points (three goals, two assists) in his past two games and a Bruins-high eight goals in eight games. The Panthers have scored 20 goals in seven games (2.86 per game) and their power play is 16.0 percent. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer

Monday games

Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, NESN, TVAS2)

The Panthers (4-3-0) have won their past two games, 3-1 against the San Jose Sharks and 3-2 against the Seattle Kraken. They have allowed two or fewer goals in four of seven, but the game against the Bruins (7-0-1) is a clear step up in level. It's also a rematch of Florida's seven-game upset win against Boston in the Eastern Conference First Round last season.

Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSP)

The Hurricanes (5-4-0) appear to have found a little bit of a groove in their past two games, a 3-0 win against the Sharks on Friday preceded by a 3-2 overtime win against the Kraken on Thursday. Teuvo Teravainen scored all three goals against San Jose to give him seven this season. Travis Konecny scored two goals for Philadelphia (4-3-1) against Anaheim and has five in his past four games.

Anaheim Ducks at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSD, BSSC)

Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry allowed three goals on nine shots before being pulled Saturday; Magnus Hellberg made 15 saves in relief in his Penguins debut. Sidney Crosby is one goal from tying Johnny Bucyk (556) for 28th in NHL history. Frank Vatrano has two hat tricks this season to join Corey Perry (two in 2014-15) as the only players with multiple hat tricks through eight games for Anaheim. His eight goals are the most by a Ducks player through eight games since Perry scored nine in 2014-15.

Seattle Kraken at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:00 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSUN)

Jonas Johansson and the Lightning (4-2-2) carry a 120-minute shutout streak into this game. Johansson made 23 saves in a 3-0 win against Carolina on Thursday and 32 saves in a 6-0 victory against San Jose on Tuesday. The Kraken (2-5-2) have lost two in a row with two or fewer goals scored in seven of nine games this season.

Detroit Red Wings at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSDET)

The Red Wings (5-3-1) have cooled since a hot start by going 0-2-1 in their past three. Alex DeBrincat scored nine goals in his first seven games but has none in his past two. The Islanders (4-2-1) have won seven in a row on home ice against the Red Wings since Feb. 9, 2018. Semyon Varlamov had 34 saves in a 2-0 victory against the Blue Jackets on Saturday that made New York the first team this season to have multiple goalies earn shutouts. Ilya Sorokin had 14 saves in a 1-0 win against the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 17. His 17th shutout passed Rick DiPietro for third in Islanders history.

New York Rangers at Winnipeg Jets (7:30 p.m. ET; SN1, MSG)

Wheeler has no points in his first eight games with the Rangers. His 550 assists, 812 points and 897 regular-season games are all first in Jets/Atlanta Thrashers history. New York is 5-1-0 on the road. Winnipeg has scored on its past three penalty shot attempts, the latest Adam Lowry's first such goal in the NHL on his first attempt Saturday. The Jets have outscored opponents 14-8 during their four-game point streak, their longest since winning five in a row from Dec. 29-Jan. 8 last season.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, BSOH)

The Stars (4-1-1) haven't played since losing their first game in regulation, 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday. They're 5-2-0 in their past seven games against the Blue Jackets, 4-1-0 at home. Columbus (3-2-2) has lost three in a row, including two in overtime. Defenseman Zach Werenski has points in three of his past five games (one goal, three assists). He's five assists from passing Seth Jones (173) for most by a defenseman in Blue Jackets history.

Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCH+)

The Blackhawks (3-5-0) are coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, when Connor Bedard scored his third goal. Chicago was the first team to defeat Vegas this season and is 3-3-0 on the road. The Coyotes (3-4-0) lost twice to the Los Angeles Kings last week by a combined score of 11-7, including 5-4 at Mullett Arena on Friday. Jack McBain scored in both games.

Montreal Canadiens at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TSN2, RDS)

The Golden Knights (8-0-1) try to continue the best start since joining the NHL for the 2017-18 season. They've come from behind in five of their eight wins and can be the 10th NHL team with at least six through the first 10 games of a season. The Canadiens (5-2-1) have won two in a row and four of five. They are 4-0-1 in games decided by one goal or in a shootout.