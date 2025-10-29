NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs visit Blue Jackets in lone game on schedule

Potential U.S. Olympic teammates square off

Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski could be teammates again for Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 -- it's 100 days until the Opening Ceremonies -- but they will put that aside Wednesday. Matthews was one of the first six players named to U.S. Olympic roster June 16 and Werenski is likely to be among those added when the remaining players are announced in January. Nylander (Sweden) and Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (Latvia) were also named to their team's preliminary rosters. Matthews and Werenski previously played together for the United States at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February, the 2015 and 2016 IIHF World Junior Championship and USA Hockey's National Team Development Program. Werenski, who has six points (two goals, four assists) in nine games this season, led 4 Nations with six points (all assists) in four games. Matthews, who has eight points (five goals, three assists) in 10 games this season, had three assists in three games in the tournament.