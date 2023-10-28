Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games Saturday
NHL On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Maple Leafs against Predators
Penguins, Senators try to find footing; Jets visit Canadiens, go for 4th straight win
Nylander, Tavares look to continue torrid starts
William Nylander and John Tavares each can tie a Toronto Maple Leafs record for longest point streak to start a season when they visit the host Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NHLN, CBC). Nylander (five goals, six assists) and Tavares (four goals, seven assists) each have 11 points and registered at least one in the first seven games this season. The Maple Leafs record of eight is shared by Frank Mahovlich (1961-62), Lanny McDonald (1976-77) and John Anderson (1982-83). Predators center Ryan O'Reilly will face his former team for the first time since he signed a four-year, $18 million contract with Nashville on July 1. The 32-year-old was acquired by Toronto from the St. Louis Blues on Feb. 17 and had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 11 games for the Maple Leafs. Thus far this season O’Reilly has four points (two goals, two assists) in seven games with the Predators. -- Mike Zeisberger, staff writer
Penguins, Senators trying to turn things around
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators each thought that they would be better to start the 2023-24 season, so this is a big game between them at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET, SN-PIT, SN360). Each team is 3-4-0; the Penguins are last in the Metropolitan Division and the Senators are tied for last in the Atlantic with the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres. The Penguins are coming off an impressive 4-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday but are still looking for depth scoring. They have 21 goals, and Bryan Rust (five), Reilly Smith, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin (four each) have all but four of them. After winning three of their first four games, the Senators have lost three in a row, including 3-2 to the New York Islanders on Thursday, allowing 14 goals in the three games -- Shawn P. Roarke, senior director of editorial
Jets visit Canadiens, go for 4th straight win
Two evenly matched teams play at Bell Centre, when the Winnipeg Jets visit the Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET, TVAS, CITY). The Jets (4-3-0) have scored 24 goals and allowed 24 through seven games this season; the Canadiens (4-2-1) have scored 22 and given up 24. Winnipeg is riding a three-game winning streak and their leading scorer Kyle Connor (seven points; five goals, two assists) has scored once in each of the Jets’ two games this week. The Canadiens have won three of four, having trailed 2-0 Thursday before rallying to defeat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Leading scorer Cole Caufield (nine points; four goals, five assists) bagged the OT winner. Saturday is the 25th anniversary of a franchise-equaling record the Canadiens won’t be celebrating. On Oct. 28, 1998, they surrendered a franchise-worst five power-play goals in a 9-2 loss to the Boston Bruins at the Montreal Forum, trailing 7-0 at one point. -- Dave Stubbs, columnist
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Anaheim Ducks at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSP, SN)
The Ducks (3-4-0) look to extend their winning streak to three after back-to-back victories against the Blue Jackets and Bruins. They’ve managed to go on that run despite scoring only one power-play goal this season. That doesn’t bode well facing the Flyers (4-2-1), who’ve killed off 13 consecutive shorthanded situations. Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim has six points (one goal, five assists) in a four-game point streak.
Seattle Kraken at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSFL)
This will be the third of a four-game road trip for the Kraken (2-4-2), who are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Seattle has struggled to find offense, scoring two goals or fewer in six of eight games. The Panthers (3-3-0) are expected to have captain Aleksander Barkov back in the lineup after he practiced Friday. Barkov missed Florida’s 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday with an illness. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart has a five-game goal and point streak (nine points; seven goals, two assists).
Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NHLN, CBC)
The Maple Leafs (5-2-0) will play the finale of a five-game road trip, where they’ve won three of the first four. They’ll attempt to extend their winning streak to four straight games and will turn to goalie Ilya Samsonov after Joseph Woll started the previous two. The Predators (3-4-0) play their final home game before a five-game road trip that begins Tuesday. Nashville will be without forward Cody Glass, who has a lower-body injury and is out 7-10 days.
Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY)
The Jets have bounced back from a sluggish 1-3-0 start to the season by stringing together three consecutive victories, the latest coming in the form of a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. The Canadiens have been led by Caufield, whose overtime goal against the Blue Jackets on Thursday allowed him to surpass Tampa Bay lightning forward Brayden Point and made him the first player in NHL history to score six OT winners in less than 190 career games; he’s done it in 130.
Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, NESN)
The Red Wings decision to use two defenseman on the power play (Moritz Seider, Shayne Gostisbehere) instead of one, like most teams, is paying dividends. Detroit (5-2-1) is tied with the New Jersey Devils for the most power-play goals (12) in the NHL this season. The Bruins (6-0-1) are coming off their first loss, 4-3 to the Ducks on Thursday, when they allowed two goals in the final two minutes to force overtime. Bruins rookie forward Matthew Poitras looks to extend his point streak to four games (three goals, one assist).
Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET, SN-PIT, SN360)
The Senators will be without defenseman Thomas Chabot, who is out for at least a month after breaking his hand in the loss to the Islanders. Ottawa forward Vladmir Tarasenko has eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games, tied for the team lead with forward Tim Stutzle (two goals, six assists). For the Penguins (3-4-0), defensemen Kris Letang (24:35) and Erik Karlsson (24:55) are each playing nearly 25 minutes per game.
New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH)
The Islanders (3-2-1) will be playing only their second road game of the season, having lost their previous one, 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 21. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a five-game point streak. The Blue Jackets (3-2-2) will attempt to stretch their consecutive games point streak to five (2-0-2) following consecutive overtime losses to the Ducks and Canadiens. Columbus forward Jack Roslovic has six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak.
New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET, CBC, SN1, CITY, MSG, MSG 2)
It’s not been since 2016-17 that the Rangers (5-2-0) have won five times in the first seven games of a season, New York has won the first three of a five-game road trip following a 3-0 shutout at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Artemi Panarin (three goals, seven assists) has scored a point in every game for the Rangers this season, riding a nine-game regular-season point streak dating to the last two games of 2022-23. The Canucks (5-2-0) are in the second game of a back-to-back set, having shut out the visiting St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Friday for their third straight win. Thatcher Demko had his fourth NHL shutout and defenseman Quinn Hughes scored two goals Friday.
Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW)
The Golden Knights (7-0-1) were the last remaining unbeaten team in the League before losing 4-3 at home in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Logan Thompson likely will start in goal for Vegas after Adin Hill made 20 saves against the Blackhawks. The Kings (4-2-1) were more successful Friday, overcoming a 4-1 deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4, thanks to four unanswered goals, three in the third period. Drew Doughty scored the game-winning goal at 18:01 of the third, the fourth time in his NHL career he’d scored a go-ahead goal in the final two minutes of regulation. Only Ray Bourque (seven) has done so more often by a defenseman in NHL history.