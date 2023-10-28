NHL On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Maple Leafs against Predators

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Anaheim Ducks at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSC, NBCSP, SN)

The Ducks (3-4-0) look to extend their winning streak to three after back-to-back victories against the Blue Jackets and Bruins. They’ve managed to go on that run despite scoring only one power-play goal this season. That doesn’t bode well facing the Flyers (4-2-1), who’ve killed off 13 consecutive shorthanded situations. Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim has six points (one goal, five assists) in a four-game point streak.

Seattle Kraken at Florida Panthers (6 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSFL)

This will be the third of a four-game road trip for the Kraken (2-4-2), who are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Seattle has struggled to find offense, scoring two goals or fewer in six of eight games. The Panthers (3-3-0) are expected to have captain Aleksander Barkov back in the lineup after he practiced Friday. Barkov missed Florida’s 3-1 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday with an illness. Panthers forward Sam Reinhart has a five-game goal and point streak (nine points; seven goals, two assists).

Toronto Maple Leafs at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, NHLN, CBC)

The Maple Leafs (5-2-0) will play the finale of a five-game road trip, where they’ve won three of the first four. They’ll attempt to extend their winning streak to four straight games and will turn to goalie Ilya Samsonov after Joseph Woll started the previous two. The Predators (3-4-0) play their final home game before a five-game road trip that begins Tuesday. Nashville will be without forward Cody Glass, who has a lower-body injury and is out 7-10 days.

Winnipeg Jets at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY)

The Jets have bounced back from a sluggish 1-3-0 start to the season by stringing together three consecutive victories, the latest coming in the form of a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday. The Canadiens have been led by Caufield, whose overtime goal against the Blue Jackets on Thursday allowed him to surpass Tampa Bay lightning forward Brayden Point and made him the first player in NHL history to score six OT winners in less than 190 career games; he’s done it in 130.

Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; BSDETX, NESN)

The Red Wings decision to use two defenseman on the power play (Moritz Seider, Shayne Gostisbehere) instead of one, like most teams, is paying dividends. Detroit (5-2-1) is tied with the New Jersey Devils for the most power-play goals (12) in the NHL this season. The Bruins (6-0-1) are coming off their first loss, 4-3 to the Ducks on Thursday, when they allowed two goals in the final two minutes to force overtime. Bruins rookie forward Matthew Poitras looks to extend his point streak to four games (three goals, one assist).

Ottawa Senators at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET, SN-PIT, SN360)

The Senators will be without defenseman Thomas Chabot, who is out for at least a month after breaking his hand in the loss to the Islanders. Ottawa forward Vladmir Tarasenko has eight points (three goals, five assists) in seven games, tied for the team lead with forward Tim Stutzle (two goals, six assists). For the Penguins (3-4-0), defensemen Kris Letang (24:35) and Erik Karlsson (24:55) are each playing nearly 25 minutes per game.

New York Islanders at Columbus Blue Jackets (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSOH)

The Islanders (3-2-1) will be playing only their second road game of the season, having lost their previous one, 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 21. Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson has seven points (two goals, five assists) in a five-game point streak. The Blue Jackets (3-2-2) will attempt to stretch their consecutive games point streak to five (2-0-2) following consecutive overtime losses to the Ducks and Canadiens. Columbus forward Jack Roslovic has six points (two goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak.

New York Rangers at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET, CBC, SN1, CITY, MSG, MSG 2)

It’s not been since 2016-17 that the Rangers (5-2-0) have won five times in the first seven games of a season, New York has won the first three of a five-game road trip following a 3-0 shutout at the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Artemi Panarin (three goals, seven assists) has scored a point in every game for the Rangers this season, riding a nine-game regular-season point streak dating to the last two games of 2022-23. The Canucks (5-2-0) are in the second game of a back-to-back set, having shut out the visiting St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Friday for their third straight win. Thatcher Demko had his fourth NHL shutout and defenseman Quinn Hughes scored two goals Friday.

Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSW)

The Golden Knights (7-0-1) were the last remaining unbeaten team in the League before losing 4-3 at home in overtime to the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. Logan Thompson likely will start in goal for Vegas after Adin Hill made 20 saves against the Blackhawks. The Kings (4-2-1) were more successful Friday, overcoming a 4-1 deficit to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 5-4, thanks to four unanswered goals, three in the third period. Drew Doughty scored the game-winning goal at 18:01 of the third, the fourth time in his NHL career he’d scored a go-ahead goal in the final two minutes of regulation. Only Ray Bourque (seven) has done so more often by a defenseman in NHL history.