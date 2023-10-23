NHL On Tap: Dahlin looks to extend point streak to 5 games for Sabres

Sabres need to get hot

If we're talking streaks, let's talk about Buffalo's need to start one. The Sabres are coming off a 3-1 win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. They have to build on it, and continue to build and build and build, because that's the only way they're going to stay in the thick of the Atlantic Division standings and maybe, just maybe, get some separation at some point. That may not be possible in what looks like the deepest and best division in the NHL this season. The Detroit Red Wings (5-1-0) are off to a hot start. So are the Boston Bruins (5-0-0). The Ottawa Senators (3-2-0), Toronto Maple Leafs (3-2-0) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-2) likely will be in the race all season. The Canadiens might be better than expected. The Florida Panthers (2-3-0) know they can be good enough. That leaves the Sabres, who are built to be a playoff team, believe they should be and are confident they can be. But a slow start will doom them, and that's why it is essential that Buffalo finds a way to build on its win against the Islanders. -- Dan Rosen, senior writer