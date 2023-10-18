NHL On Tap: DeBrincat feeling at home with Red Wings, set to face Penguins 

Wednesday games

Washington Capitals at Ottawa Senators (7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, MNMT)

Brady Tkachuk has five points (four goals, one assist) and two goals in each of his past two games to help the Senators win two straight after losing their season opener. The Capitals are coming off the first win under coach Spencer Carbery and on the road for the first time this season. Nicklas Backstrom is expected to play his 1,100th NHL game and become one of six active skaters with at least 1,100 games and 1,000 points (Ovechkin, Sidney Crosby, Anze Kopitar, Claude Giroux and Joe Pavelski).

Pittsburgh Penguins at Detroit Red Wings (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, TVAS)

A matchup of two premier defensemen with Penguins new acquisition Erik Karlsson against Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, a 22-year-old with three points (one goal, two assists) in three games and first in the NHL with an average of 23:47 in time on ice. Karlsson has one assist in three games after getting 101 points (25 goals, 76 assists) in 82 games last season to win the Norris Trophy voted as the best defenseman in the NHL.