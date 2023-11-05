NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to push season-opening point streak to 13 games

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Sunday.

Ducks, Golden Knights, look to extend streaks

Streaks are on the line when the Anaheim Ducks host the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC). Vegas (11-0-1) has a season-opening 12-game point streak and is on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, highlighted by Mark Stone getting four points and becoming the first Golden Knights player to score two short-handed goals in a game. The Ducks (6-4-0) have won five in a row, their longest run since winning eight straight from Oct. 31-Nov. 16, 2021. Their 4-3 OT victory against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday was the fourth time they came back in the third period this season. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Bedard looks to stretch goal streak

Connor Bedard takes a three-game goal streak into the second of a back-to-back home set for the Chicago Blackhawks against the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS). Bedard scored his fifth goal of the season in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday and has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 10 games. He became the youngest player in Blackhawks history (18 years, 110 days) with goals in three consecutive games, surpassing Jeremy Roenick (19 years, 31 days on Feb. 17, 1989). Saturday was the first victory at United Center for the Blackhawks (4-6-0) of the season, which saw Taylor Hall score his first goal for Chicago to give him three points (one goal, two assists). The Devils lost 4-1 at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. -- David Van Diest, staff writer