Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
McDavid frustrated by Oilers struggles to begin season
Bedard thriving against top NHL Draft picks in rookie season with Blackhawks
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Most memorable moment in 1st month of season debated by NHL.com
Zizing ‘Em Up: Treliving faces Flames for 1st time with Maple Leafs 
Flames defeat Kraken, end losing streak at 6
Penguins score 10, defeat Sharks in Karlsson's return to San Jose
Wild edge Rangers in shootout to end skid at 4
Golden Knights shut out Avalanche to extend point streak to 12
Demko makes 27 saves, Canucks shut out Stars
Bedard scores in 3rd straight game, Blackhawks defeat Panthers
Talbot stops 24, Kings shut out Flyers to remain undefeated on road
Former NFL player Banks talks love of hockey ahead of Stadium Series
Rusanowsky found niche calling hockey, led to Hall of Fame as Foster Hewitt winner
Ducks flying high, confident early-season success can lead to playoff berth
'Groundbreaking' Mulvoy set to accept Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award
Hurricanes score 4 straight, rally past Islanders in OT

NHL On Tap: Golden Knights try to push season-opening point streak to 13 games

Bedard on roll for Blackhawks; Devils likely without injured center Hughes

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the two games Sunday.

Ducks, Golden Knights, look to extend streaks

Streaks are on the line when the Anaheim Ducks host the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC). Vegas (11-0-1) has a season-opening 12-game point streak and is on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Colorado Avalanche 7-0 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, highlighted by Mark Stone getting four points and becoming the first Golden Knights player to score two short-handed goals in a game. The Ducks (6-4-0) have won five in a row, their longest run since winning eight straight from Oct. 31-Nov. 16, 2021. Their 4-3 OT victory against the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday was the fourth time they came back in the third period this season. -- William Douglas, staff writer

Bedard looks to stretch goal streak

Connor Bedard takes a three-game goal streak into the second of a back-to-back home set for the Chicago Blackhawks against the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS). Bedard scored his fifth goal of the season in a 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Saturday and has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 10 games. He became the youngest player in Blackhawks history (18 years, 110 days) with goals in three consecutive games, surpassing Jeremy Roenick (19 years, 31 days on Feb. 17, 1989). Saturday was the first victory at United Center for the Blackhawks (4-6-0) of the season, which saw Taylor Hall score his first goal for Chicago to give him three points (one goal, two assists). The Devils lost 4-1 at the St. Louis Blues on Friday. -- David Van Diest, staff writer

FLA@CHI: Bedard increases Blackhawks' lead in 2nd

Bruised Devils

The Devils (6-3-1) suffered a double whammy Friday when they lost the game and center Jack Hughes to an upper-body injury. They're already without another center, Nico Hischier (upper body), and Hughes' 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) are tied with Vancouver Canucks for the NHL lead. That will put the onus on players like Jesper Bratt (18 points; seven goals, 11 assists) and Tyler Toffoli, whose seven goals share the team lead. The Devils are in their third game of a four-game road trip and next visit the Colorado Avalanche. They'll have a tough test ahead of them. -- Amalie Benjamin, staff writer

Sunday games

New Jersey Devils at Chicago Blackhawks (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN, TVAS)

Chicago plays the second of back-to-back home games. The Blackhawks have yet to win two in a row and lost four of five (1-4-0) before Saturday. Bratt had points in eight straight games until he was minus-2 in 23:02 of ice time against the Blues.

Vegas Golden Knights at Anaheim Ducks (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSD, BSSC)

William Karlsson scored twice Saturday and has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) during a nine-game point streak, which is tied for the longest in Golden Knights history. Mason McTavish has an NHL career-high six-game point streak (four goals, five assists) after he assisted on Troy Terry's overtime goal Wednesday.