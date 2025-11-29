There are 11 games on the NHL schedule for Saturday, including two nationally televised in the United States and three in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Crosby continues pursuit of Penguins’ all-time scoring lead
Avalanche look to extend point streak to 16; Lightning visit Rangers seeking 7th straight win
© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
Timeless Penguin
Sidney Crosby has seemingly discovered the Fountain of Youth, still excelling in his 21st NHL season with the Pittsburgh Penguins. The 38-year-old center has 25 points (15 goals, 10 assists) in 23 games this season for the Penguins (12-6-5), who host the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-11-3) at PPG Paints Arena (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CITY, TVAS, CBC). Crosby scored twice in a 4-3 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday and is on pace for another 90-point season; he had 91 points (33 goals, 58 assists) in 80 games last season. Crosby needs 12 points to surpass Mario Lemieux for Pittsburgh’s all-time scoring lead. He has 1,712 points (640 goals, 1,072 assists) in 1,375 games.
Head of the class
The Colorado Avalanche (17-1-6) can extend their point streak to 16 games (12-0-3) when they host the Montreal Canadiens (13-7-3) at Ball Arena (3 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN2, RDS). The Avalanche had a 10-game winning streak end in a 3-2 shootout loss at the Minnesota Wild on Friday. Center Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL with 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 24 games, and defenseman Cale Makar leads all defensemen with 31 points (nine goals, 22 assists) in 24 games.
Lightning strike
The Tampa Bay Lightning (15-7-2) will go for their seventh straight win when they visit the New York Rangers (13-11-2) at Madison Square Garden (2 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG, SN1). Tampa Bay has found its stride with help from forward Nikita Kucherov, who has four goals and 11 assists during an eight-game point streak. He had two assists in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday and leads the Lightning with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games this season. Tampa Bay is 14-3-0 since Oct. 25 after a 1-4-2 start. Andrei Vasilevskiy has won six straight games and eight of his past nine starts; he is 11-5-2 this season with a 2.32 goals against average and .917 save percentage.
Celebrini headed to Olympics?
Macklin Celebrini continues to make a strong case to play for Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The 19-year-old center is second in the NHL with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 25 games for the San Jose Sharks (12-10-3). He’ll try to continue to make his case when the Sharks visit the Vegas Golden Knights (10-6-8) at T-Mobile Arena (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA). Celebrini had two assists in a 3-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. He has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past seven games.
Leaking Oil
The Edmonton Oilers (10-10-5) will be looking to rebound against the Seattle Kraken (11-6-6) at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle (4 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SN) after an 8-3 loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Goalies Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard have struggled this season, and Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch would not reveal his starter after practice Friday. Skinner has started 18 games and is 8-7-3 with a 3.18 GAA and .878 save percentage; Pickard is 2-3-2 in nine games (seven starts) with a 4.04 GAA and .847 save percentage. Edmonton, which has reached the Stanley Cup Final in each of the previous two seasons, have yet to win three in a row and has a League-low five regulation victories.
The NHL App is Your Home for Hockey
Dive in with all-new features: A reimagined Stats experience, incorporating EDGE Advanced Stats; "How To Watch" helps navigate your tune-in choices; Apple Live Activites to set-and-forget for as many teams as you want, plus a whole lot more.
The schedule
Tampa Bay Lightning at New York Rangers (2 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG, SN1)
Montreal Canadiens at Colorado Avalanche (3 p.m. ET; ALT, TSN2, RDS)
Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken (4 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SN)
Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN)
Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP)
Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CITY, TVAS, CBC)
Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360)
Utah Mammoth at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; FDSNMW, Utah16)
Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSG-B)
San Jose Sharks at Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSCA)
Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, KCAL, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC)