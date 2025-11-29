NHL On Tap: Crosby continues pursuit of Penguins’ all-time scoring lead

Lightning strike

The Tampa Bay Lightning (15-7-2) will go for their seventh straight win when they visit the New York Rangers (13-11-2) at Madison Square Garden (2 p.m. ET; The Spot, NHLN, MSG, SN1). Tampa Bay has found its stride with help from forward Nikita Kucherov, who has four goals and 11 assists during an eight-game point streak. He had two assists in a 6-3 win at the Detroit Red Wings on Friday and leads the Lightning with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 22 games this season. Tampa Bay is 14-3-0 since Oct. 25 after a 1-4-2 start. Andrei Vasilevskiy has won six straight games and eight of his past nine starts; he is 11-5-2 this season with a 2.32 goals against average and .917 save percentage.