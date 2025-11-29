NHL Status Report: Nugent-Hopkins to return from injury for Oilers

Edmonton Oilers

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will return to the Oilers lineup against the Kraken on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SN). The forward has missed nine games since sustaining an undisclosed injury in a 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 8. Nugent-Hopkins has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season. ... Jack Roslovic will be out two weeks after sustaining an undisclosed injury blocking a shot in an 8-3 loss against the Stars on Tuesday. The forward has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 23 games. … Forward Kasperi Kapanen sustained a setback at practice Thursday and will be out at least another week with a lower-body injury; he has not played since a 4-2 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 19 and has two assists in six games. "Maybe several weeks, we're getting more information later," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "He won't be [back] anytime soon.” … Defenseman Jake Walman (undisclosed) is expected to miss his third straight game Saturday; he has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 17 games.