NHL Status Report: Nugent-Hopkins to return from injury for Oilers
Kakko could be back for Kraken; Nylander questionable for Maple Leafs
Edmonton Oilers
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins will return to the Oilers lineup against the Kraken on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SN). The forward has missed nine games since sustaining an undisclosed injury in a 9-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Nov. 8. Nugent-Hopkins has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 16 games this season. ... Jack Roslovic will be out two weeks after sustaining an undisclosed injury blocking a shot in an 8-3 loss against the Stars on Tuesday. The forward has 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 23 games. … Forward Kasperi Kapanen sustained a setback at practice Thursday and will be out at least another week with a lower-body injury; he has not played since a 4-2 loss at the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 19 and has two assists in six games. "Maybe several weeks, we're getting more information later," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "He won't be [back] anytime soon.” … Defenseman Jake Walman (undisclosed) is expected to miss his third straight game Saturday; he has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 17 games.
Seattle Kraken
Kaapo Kakko could return for the Seattle Kraken against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, SN). The forward has been limited to seven games this season; he broke his hand in training camp and made returned Nov. 1, then sustained a lower-body injury on Nov. 13 that has kept him out of the lineup since. Kakko, who has one goal, was a full participant at practice Friday, skating on a line with Frederick Gaudreau and Berkly Catton. “I think he's progressing nicely,” Seattle coach Lane Lambert said. “He's getting closer, which is nice to see.” … Jaden Schwartz (lower body) will be out six weeks; the forward sustained the injury late in a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Schwartz has 15 points (eight goals, seven assists) in 23 games this season.
Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander (illness) is questionable to play at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE, CITY, TVAS, CBC) after the forward missed a 4-2 loss at the Washington Capitals on Friday. Nylander did not practice Thursday for maintenance, but Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said he was not ill at that time. "’Willie,’ he wants to play, there's no doubt about it,” Berube said. “So, if it can get through him here quick enough, we'll see how he is [Saturday]. Hopefully, he's available."
Boston Bruins
The Bruins’ top line of David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha and Matej Blumel is questionable against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, NESN) after each forward missed a 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Friday. Pastrnak, who leads Boston with 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 25 games and Zacha, who has 17 points (five goals, 12 assists), are each day to day with undisclosed injuries; coach Marco Sturm said he was not sure if they would be available Saturday; Blumel (lower body) was placed on long-term injured reserve after he was injured during a 3-1 win at the New York Islanders on Wednesday.
Buffalo Sabres
Josh Norris could return from an upper-body injury against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSG-B). The forward has missed the past 23 games since being injured in the Sabres’ season opener on Oct. 9. Norris took line rushes and was on the first power-play unit at practice Tuesday. "Progressing. We'll put him in the day-to-day category right now," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said before a 5-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Friday.
Winnipeg Jets
Neal Pionk (lower body) is questionable to play at the Nashville Predators on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SNW, SN360); the defenseman missed a 5-1 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday and is day to day. He took part in the morning skate Wednesday but did not play in a 4-3 loss at Washington. Pionk was injured in the first period of a 3-0 loss to the Wild on Nov. 23.
Minnesota Wild
Marcus Foligno (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Friday and won’t be available against the Sabres on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSG-B). The forward left in the second period of a 4-3 overtime win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday and is week to week. He has two assists in 23 games this season.
Anaheim Ducks
Lukas Dostal will be out 2-3 weeks with an upper-body injury; the goalie missed his second straight game in a 5-4 shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday after he did not dress in a 5-4 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. Dostal is 11-5-1 with a 2.81 goals-against average and .904 save percentage in 17 games this season.