NHL On Tap: Schaefer pursues another rookie record when Islanders visit Stars

Chasing history

Matthew Schaefer has an opportunity to make NHL history for the second time in less than a week when the New York Islanders (10-7-2) visit the Dallas Stars (12-4-3) at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2). The Islanders rookie leads first-year players with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 19 games and can tie Phil Housley (16 points; two goals, 14 assists from Oct. 6 to Nov. 26, 1982) for most by an 18-year-old defenseman through his first 20 games. Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, became the youngest player in League history to score an overtime goal (18 years, 70 days) in a 3-2 win at the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 14, breaking Sidney Crosby's record of 18 years, 101 days set Nov. 16, 2005. Stars forward Jason Robertson has a chance to make history of his own if he can get back-to-back hat tricks for the second time in his NHL career (March 4-6, 2022) and become the first player in Dallas/Minnesota North Stars history to do so. Robertson scored three goals in a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.