There are eight games on the NHL schedule for Tuesday, including one nationally televised in the United States. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Schaefer pursues another rookie record when Islanders visit Stars
Rangers seek 7th straight road win; Nylander can extend personal point streak to 14 games for Maple Leafs
Chasing history
Matthew Schaefer has an opportunity to make NHL history for the second time in less than a week when the New York Islanders (10-7-2) visit the Dallas Stars (12-4-3) at American Airlines Center (8 p.m. ET; Victory+, MSGSN2). The Islanders rookie leads first-year players with 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in 19 games and can tie Phil Housley (16 points; two goals, 14 assists from Oct. 6 to Nov. 26, 1982) for most by an 18-year-old defenseman through his first 20 games. Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, became the youngest player in League history to score an overtime goal (18 years, 70 days) in a 3-2 win at the Utah Mammoth on Nov. 14, breaking Sidney Crosby's record of 18 years, 101 days set Nov. 16, 2005. Stars forward Jason Robertson has a chance to make history of his own if he can get back-to-back hat tricks for the second time in his NHL career (March 4-6, 2022) and become the first player in Dallas/Minnesota North Stars history to do so. Robertson scored three goals in a 5-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
Loving the road
The Rangers (10-8-2) have been dominant away from home this season (9-1-1) and can continue the trend at the Vegas Golden Knights (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS). New York has won six straight on the road, which bodes well going into the first of a three-game road trip. Forward Artemi Panarin has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) in 11 road games and defenseman Adam Fox has 13 (three goals, 10 assists) in 11 games away from home. In contrast to the best road record in the NHL, the Rangers are a League-worst 1-7-1 on home ice and have been shut out five times at Madison Square Garden.
Gone streaking
William Nylander can extend his personal point streak to 14 games when the Toronto Maple Leafs (8-9-2) host the St. Louis Blues (6-9-4) at Scotiabank Arena (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, TSN4, FDSNMW). The Maple Leafs forward has at least one point in his past 13 games (seven goals, 15 assists), having missed three because of injury. He has 26 points (eight goals, 18 assists) in 16 games and has been held off the score sheet just once this season, a 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 13. Toronto has lost five straight (0-4-1).
Mack attack
Macklin Celebrini can continue to state his case to play for Team Canada at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 when the San Jose Sharks (8-8-3) host the Mammoth (10-7-2) at SAP Center at San Jose (10 p.m. ET; Utah16, NBCSCA). The Sharks forward is third in the NHL with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 19 games and has nine points (three goals, six assists) in his past six. With three points against Utah, the 19-year-old can become the fourth teenager to reach 30 points in 20 games or fewer. Wayne Gretzky did it in 19 games in 1980-81, and 20 games in 1979-80, Mario Lemieux did it in 20 games in 1984-85, and Crosby did it in 19 games in 2006-07. Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, had 63 points (25 goals, 38 assists) in 70 games of his rookie season.
Standing alone
The New Jersey Devils (13-4-1) can move into sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division when they travel to face the Tampa Bay Lightning (9-7-2) at Benchmark International Arena (7 p.m. ET; The Spot, MSGSN, NHLN, SNP, SNO, SNE). New Jersey is tied with the Carolina Hurricanes (13-5-1) with 27 points but has a game in hand. Forward Connor Brown is expected to be in the lineup for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury in a 5-2 loss at San Jose on Oct. 30. Forward Evgenii Dadonov and defenseman Dougie Hamilton will also travel with the Devils on the three-game road trip. Hamilton sustained a lower-body injury in a 4-3 overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 6, and Dadonov has not played since fracturing his hand in the season opener, a 6-3 loss at Carolina on Oct. 9.
