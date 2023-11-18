NHL On Tap: Bruins seek to avenge loss to Canadiens

Saturday games

Minnesota Wild vs. Ottawa Senators (11 a.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, NHLN, BSN, BSWIX)

The Wild (5-8-2) and Senators (7-7-0) meet in the third of four games in the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal at Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Ottawa is 4-0-1 in regular-season games outside North America, including a 5-4 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings in Stockholm on Thursday. Minnesota, which hasn’t played since an 8-3 home loss to the Stars on Sunday, look to end a three-game losing streak.

Vegas Golden Knights at Philadelphia Flyers (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP, SN)

The Flyers (8-7-1) return home after winning the final three games of a four-game road trip. Owen Tippett scored four goals in the three victories against the Anaheim Ducks (6-3), Los Angeles Kings (4-2) and Carolina Hurricanes (3-1). The Golden Knights (13-3-1) are 1-1-0 through their first two games of a five-game road trip. Defenseman Shea Theodore matched his NHL career high and the Vegas record for points by a defenseman in a game with four (one goal, three assists) in a 6-5 win against the Canadiens on Thursday.

Chicago Blackhawks at Nashville Predators (2 p.m. ET; BSSO, NBCSCH)

Connor Bedard returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, where the Blackhawks selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft on June 28, leading League rookies in goals (nine) and points (13). Chicago (5-9-0) has lost its past two games and three of four. Nashville (5-10-0) looks to end a four-game losing streak. Filip Forsberg has scored 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in his past eight games and leads the Predators with 18 points (seven goals, 11 assists) in 15 games this season.

Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning (4 p.m. ET; BSSUN, SN)

The Oilers (5-9-1) will look to extend their winning streak to four games and improve to 3-0-0 since Kris Knoblauch replaced Jay Woodcraft as coach. Connor McDavid, who led the NHL with 64 goals last season, scored a goal in each of his past two games after scoring two in his first 11 games for Edmonton. Nikita Kucherov has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in his past six games for Tampa Bay (7-6-4).

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins (7 p.m. ET; NESN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS, CBC)

Boston has yet to lose in regulation at home this season (6-0-1) and is 3-0-1 in its past four games overall, including the overtime loss at Montreal a week ago. Bruins forward Brad Marchand needs one assist to reach 500 in the NHL. Montreal has lost three in a row since its overtime win against Boston. Canadiens forward Cole Caufield (58 goals, 41 assists) needs one point to reach 100 in the NHL.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Carolina Hurricanes (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSO)

Sidney Crosby has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) during a 10-game point streak for the Penguins (8-7-0), who had a five-game winning streak snapped with a 5-2 loss to the Devils on Thursday. The Hurricanes (9-7-0) will look to rebound after losing 3-1 to the Flyers on Wednesday in the opener of a five-game homestand.

New York Islanders at Calgary Flames (7 p.m. ET; CITY, SNW, NHLN, MSGS2)

Calgary (6-8-2) is 4-1-1 in the past six games after it was 2-7-1 in the first 10. Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom is 3-0-0 with 1.68 goals-against average and .933 save percentage since Nov. 4. New York (5-6-5) wraps up a four-game road trip hoping to end a seven-game losing skid (0-4-3). Islanders forward Mathew Barzal has five points (one goals, four assists) in his past three games.

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, MSG2)

New Jersey (8-6-1) is 2-3-0 without Jack Hughes after ending a three-game losing streak with a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The Rangers (11-2-1) have been off since extending their point streak to 10 games (9-0-1) with a 4-3 shootout win against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Arizona Coyotes at Winnipeg Jets (7 p.m. ET; SN1, SCRIPPS)

Forward Cole Perfetti, 21, has five goals during a five-game goal streak and can match the longest goal streak by a Jets/Atlanta Thrashers player age 21 or younger set by Patrik Laine in 2017-18. Winnipeg (9-5-2) is 5-1-0 in its past six games, including 3-1-0 in the first four games of this five-game homestand. Arizona (8-6-2) is 2-1-1 in the first four games of this five-game road trip. Coyotes forward Logan Cooley is second in the NHL among rookies behind Bedard with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) and leads League rookies in assists.

Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals (7:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSOH)

Boone Jenner will play in his 675th regular-season game to pass Rick Nash for the most in Blue Jackets’ history. Columbus (4-9-4) has lost its past seven games (0-5-2). Washington (8-4-2) has won three in a row and is 7-1-1 in its past nine games following a 1-3-1 start. Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren has stopped 93 of 96 shots for a 1.01 GAA and .969 save percentage in winning his past three starts, including a 35-save shutout in a 3-0 win against the Golden Knights on Tuesday.

Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars (8 p.m. ET; BSSWX, ALT)

Defenseman Cale Makar and forward Nathan MacKinnon will each try to extend his point streak to six games for the Avalanche. Makar has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and MacKinnon has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) during the stretch. Stars forward Matt Duchene has a goal in four straight games. Forward Joe Pavelski has 45 points (21 goals, 24 assists) in 53 career games against Colorado.

Seattle Kraken at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2, ROOT-NW)

Forward J.T. Miller (five goals, seven assists) and defenseman Quinn Hughes (two goals, nine assists) will each look to push his point streak to seven games for Vancouver, which is 6-0-1 at home this season. Miller (10 goals, 17 assists), Hughes (six goals, 21 assists) and Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (eight goals, 19 assists) share the NHL lead with 27 points apiece. Defenseman Vince Dunn has six assists during a five-game point/assist streak for Seattle (6-8-4)

St. Louis Blues at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; BSMW, KCAL)

Forward Anze Kopitar (755) needs two assists to tie Marcel Dionne (757) for most in Kings history. Los Angeles (9-3-3) is 2-3-3 at home and 7-0-0 on the road but won 2-1 against Florida at home Thursday. Blues forward Robert Thomas has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) during an eight-game point streak. St. Louis (8-6-1) will look to rebound after losing 5-1 to the San Jose Sharks in the opening game of this four-game road trip on Thursday.

Early Sunday game

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Minnesota Wild (8 a.m. ET; BSWIX, BSN, NHLN, SNO)

The 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal concludes with the Maple Leafs facing the Wild at Avicii Arena in Stockholm. Maple Leafs forward William Nylander can tie the eighth longest point streak to begin a season in NHL history at 17 games. Nylander has 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) during his Maple Leafs-record 16-game streak to begin the season, including three points (one goal, two assists) in a 3-2 win against the Red Wings in Stockholm on Friday.