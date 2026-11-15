Benn gets 1,000th NHL point, Stars shut out Sabres

Benn is the 104th player in NHL history to reach the milestone, and the 12th active. The 37-year-old became the 53rd player in NHL history to register 1,000 career points with a single franchise. He has 418 goals and 582 assists in 1,271 career games.

Wyatt Johnston scored, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars (11-6-2), who have won two of their past three games. It was Oettinger's League-leading fourth shutout of the season and 20th in the NHL.

Alex Lyon made 28 saves for the Sabres (8-8-4), who are 0-3-1 in their past four games.

Benn reached the milestone when he scored the opening goal of the game at 16:23 of the second period. Nils Lundkvist's one-timer from the right point was tipped by Justin Hryckowian in the right face-off circle, and the puck trickled off the left post to Benn, who snapped it into an open net for the milestone.

Benn is the second player to reach 1,000 points in Stars/North Stars history, following Mike Modano (1,359).

Johnston scored for Dallas on a power play at 19:18 of the third period for the 2-0 final. Mikko Rantanen sent a cross-ice pass to Johnston at the backdoor, and Johnston tapped it in from the top of the crease.

The Stars finished 1-for-5 on the power play. The Sabres were 0-for-5.