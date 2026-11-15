McDavid’s season-opening point streak hits 21, Oilers blank Maple Leafs

Forward has assist, Levi stops 19 in first NHL shutout for Edmonton; Toronto drops sixth in row

By Dave McCarthy
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Video

TORONTO -- Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 21 games, and the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 1-0 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

McDavid leads the NHL in scoring with 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) in 21 games, remaining on pace for 200 points over the full season. He became the fifth different player in NHL history to reach 50 points in 21 games or fewer, joining Wayne Gretzky (three times), Mario Lemieux (three times), Bernie Nicholls and Mike Bossy.

Devon Levi made 19 saves for his first NHL shutout, and Evan Bouchard scored the lone goal for the Oilers (15-3-3), who won their fourth straight and are 10-2-2 in their past 14.

Anthony Stolarz made 22 saves for the Maple Leafs (8-12-2), who went winless during a six-game homestand, losing each game in regulation while being outscored 23-9.

Bouchard gave Edmonton a 1-0 lead at 15:34 of the second period when he took a backhand pass from McDavid at the point and beat Stolarz glove side with a slap shot.

John Tavares appeared to tie it for Toronto 1:00 into the third period, but the goal was disallowed after video review confirmed Tavares deflected the puck with his stick above the crossbar.

The Maple Leafs were unable to score over the final 1:48 after pulling Stolarz for the extra attacker.

It was Oilers coach Mike Babcock's first game in Toronto since being fired as Maple Leafs coach on Nov. 20, 2019.

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