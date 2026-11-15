Hellebuyck makes 43 saves, Devils push past Capitals to stay hot

Evan Rodrigues scored two goals, and Lenni Hameenaho, Jesper Boqvist and Connor Brown each had a goal and two assists for the Devils (15-6-0), who have won seven of their past eight, including a 5-2 home victory against the Capitals on Thursday in their last game. Luke Hughes had three assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois extended his goal streak to four games, and Ryan Leonard had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-8-0). Cole Hutson had three assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves.

Dubois gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 5:13 of the first period when he collected a rebound from between Devils defenseman Anton Silaev’s skates and lifted the puck over Hellebuyck’s right shoulder.

Hameenaho tied it 1-1 at 8:15 when he scored on a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Cody Glass.

Leonard put the Capitals ahead 2-1. His slap shot from the top of the right circle went in between Hellebuyck’s body and left arm at 14:34.

The Devils tied it 2-2 on the power play at 17:08 when Jesper Bratt’s pass deflected in off Brown’s skate at the left post.

Anthony Beauvillier gave Washington a 3-2 lead at 18:40, backhanding the puck home during a scramble in front.

Boqvist then tied it 3-3 at 10:33 of the second period. Lindgren made a save against Hameenaho on the rush, but a charging Boqvist knocked in the rebound from the low slot.

Timo Meier gave the Devils their first lead at 4-3 with a power-play goal at 16:18. He controlled pass from Arseny Gritsyuk with his skate and scored from the right post.

Nico Hischier put New Jersey up 5-3 with a short-handed goal 56 seconds into the third, roofing a pass across the crease from Brown.

Ilya Protas pulled Washington within 5-4 at 1:22, scoring a power-play goal on a wrist shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Rodrigues increased the lead to 6-4 when his shot from along the left wall deflected in off defenseman Timothy Liljegren’s skate at 3:18, and Rodrigues added an empty-net goal at 16:45 for the 7-4 final.